How to Get and Use Wingsuit in Fortnite Chapter 7?

Fortnite Chapter 7 introduced the Wingsuit, a brand-new mobility item that lets players soar through the skies of the map. This Epic-rarity item has quickly become one of the most popular additions to the loot pool, offering fast vertical movement and long-distance travel. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Wingsuit in Chapter 7.

How to Get a Wingsuit in Fortnite Chapter 7

The Wingsuit is an Epic tier loot item, which means it won’t appear in every chest you open. However, it’s common enough that you should be able to find one without too much trouble. Here are the best ways to obtain a Wingsuit:

Regular Chests – The most common way to find a Wingsuit is by opening standard chests scattered across the map. While it’s not guaranteed in every chest, the drop rate is fairly high for an Epic item.

Rare Chests – These special chests offer the highest chance of containing a Wingsuit. Rare Chests have better loot pools than standard chests, making them the most reliable source for finding this mobility item.

Supply Drops – Supply drops that fall from the sky throughout the match also have a high chance of containing Wingsuits. Since supply drops typically carry Epic and Legendary loot, your odds of finding one here are better than regular chests.

Ground Loot – Wingsuits can occasionally spawn as ground loot, though this is less common than finding them in chests. Keep an eye out while looting buildings and POIs.

Since the Wingsuit spawns through RNG (random chance), you might not find one in your first few chests. However, it’s a fairly common drop compared to other Epic items, so you should be able to track one down early in most matches. Each Wingsuit can only be carried once in your inventory, but you can swap it out for another one if you need more charges.

How to Use a Wingsuit in Fortnite Chapter 7?

Once you have a Wingsuit in your inventory, using it is straightforward but requires some practice to master. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Equip the Wingsuit : Select the Wingsuit from your inventory so it’s in your active slot. You’ll see the item equipped in your hand.

: Select the Wingsuit from your inventory so it’s in your active slot. You’ll see the item equipped in your hand. Step 2: Activate the Wingsuit : Press the fire button (left mouse click on PC, right trigger on controller) while the Wingsuit is equipped. This will trigger the launch sequence.

: Press the fire button (left mouse click on PC, right trigger on controller) while the Wingsuit is equipped. This will trigger the launch sequence. Step 3: Charge up : When you activate the Wingsuit, you’ll be held stationary in the air for a short duration while it charges up the boost.

: When you activate the Wingsuit, you’ll be held stationary in the air for a short duration while it charges up the boost. Step 4: Launch into the air : After the charge completes, you’ll launch into the air and begin gliding in the direction you’re looking. The Wingsuit gives you a massive vertical boost, similar to a launch pad.

: After the charge completes, you’ll launch into the air and begin gliding in the direction you’re looking. The Wingsuit gives you a massive vertical boost, similar to a launch pad. Step 5: Control your flight: Use your movement keys (WASD on PC, left stick on controller) to maneuver yourself while airborne. You can also control direction by moving your mouse or analog stick to change where you’re looking. The Wingsuit will glide in whatever direction your camera is facing.

Each Wingsuit comes with 10 charges total. Every time you use the Wingsuit and land, you consume one charge. After each use, the item enters a 20-second cooldown period before you can activate it again. You can check how many charges remain by looking at the number displayed under the item in your hotbar.

The Wingsuit is one of the best additions to Fortnite Chapter 7’s loot pool. It’s easy to find, simple to use, and incredibly effective for both aggressive plays and defensive rotations. Make sure to grab one early in your matches and practice controlling your flight to get the most out of its 10 charges.