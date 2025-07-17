Fortnite Close Encounters LTM: Complete Guide and Loot Pool

Fortnite’s Close Encounters Limited Time Mode (LTM) is back! This unique game mode forces you into intense close-range combat with a limited weapon pool. If you’re tired of getting sniped from across the map, this mode might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Close Encounters LTM!

What is Fortnite Close Encounters LTM?

Close Encounters is a special Fortnite game mode that completely changes how you play. It’s not the same as regular Battle Royale. Instead of having access to all weapons, you can only use shotguns and close-range items. This means no assault rifles, no sniper rifles, and definitely no long-range eliminations. The mode supports 100 players just like regular Battle Royale, but you can queue up for Solo, Duos, or Squads.

Storm Mechanics

The Storm in Close Encounters works differently than normal modes. It moves faster, which means you have less time to loot and more time fighting. There’s also an upper Storm that slowly comes down from the sky. This prevents you from camping in tall buildings or using sky bases to avoid fights. You’ll be forced to stay on the ground level most of the time.

Combat Focus

Since you can only use shotguns, every fight becomes a close-quarters battle. You’ll need to get really good at building for protection and positioning yourself correctly. There’s no hiding behind long-range weapons here.

Mobility Options

The Jetpack becomes incredibly valuable in this mode. Since you can’t build too high because of the upper Storm, the Jetpack gives you the mobility you need to escape sticky situations or get better positioning.

Complete Close Encounters Loot Pool

Here’s everything you can find in Close Encounters mode:

Weapons

Weapon Rarity

Pump Shotgun Uncommon, Rare

Tactical Shotgun Common, Uncommon, Rare

Heavy Shotgun Epic, Legendary

Utilities

Item Rarity What It Does

Grenades Common Deals explosive damage

Impulse Grenades Rare Pushes enemies away

Jetpack Legendary Gives you flying ability

Healing Items

Item Rarity Healing Amount

Bandage Common 15 HP each

Med Kit Uncommon Full HP restore

Small Shield Potion Uncommon 25 shield

Shield Potion Rare 50 shield

Slurp Juice Epic 75 HP and shield over time

Chug Jug Legendary Full HP and shield

Tips and Strategies for Winning Close Encounters

Here are some tips that can help you dominate the battles in Close Encounters LTM:

Master Your Shotgun Skills

Since shotguns are your only weapons, you need to get really good with them. The Heavy Shotgun is the best choice if you can find one. It deals the most damage and has better range than other shotguns. The Tactical Shotgun fires faster, which can be great for finishing off enemies quickly. The Pump Shotgun hits hard but fires slowly, so make sure your aim is on point.

Use Grenades Smartly

Honestly, I never use Grenades every time it comes to the loot pool in Battle Royal, but in this mode, Grenades become super important. They’re perfect for flushing enemies out of buildings or dealing damage when you can’t get close enough for a shotgun blast. Always carry some if you find them.

Hunt for the Jetpack

Since you can’t build too high, having flight ability from the Jetpack gives you a huge advantage. You can escape fights, get better angles, or surprise enemies from above. Remember that the upper Storm is still there, so don’t fly too high.

Building Strategy

Your building strategy needs to change for this mode. Instead of building tall towers, focus on creating quick cover and close-range defensive structures. Build something like walls and ramps for protection, not massive fortresses. Since everyone has to fight up close, your builds should help you control the distance between you and your enemies.

When Will Close Encounters End?

Epic Games hasn’t announced when Close Encounters will disappear from the game. Like most LTMs, it could leave at any time, so if you want to try it out, don’t wait too long. The mode originally came out in May 2018 (Chapter 1) and now it’s back again in Chapter 6 Season 3.

Close Encounters is definitely not for everyone, but it’s worth trying if you want a different Fortnite experience. The mode forces you to improve your close-range combat skills and building techniques. So you can even use the new skill in your next Battle Royale match.