The Clyde skin is one of the newest additions coming to Fortnite, and players are already excited about getting their hands on it. And good news for you, you can actually get it for free! If you’re wondering how to get free Clyde Skin in Fortnite and add it to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming cosmetic.

How to Get Free Clyde Skin in Fortnite

Clyde is an upcoming Fortnite skin that Epic Games is giving away for free to players. This cosmetic will be available as a reward for completing a specific challenge. You won’t need to buy anything from the Item Shop or spend your hard-earned V-Bucks. It’s a simple promotion that rewards you just for playing the game.

Requirement Details Platform Mobile and PC XP Needed 100,000 XP Cost Free

Getting the Clyde skin is simple. You need to earn 100,000 XP while playing Fortnite on either mobile devices or PC. Once you hit that milestone, Clyde will unlock in your locker automatically.

You can gain XP by playing matches in different modes, completing daily and weekly quests, opening chests, getting eliminations, and surviving longer in Battle Royale games. Creative mode and Zero Build matches also count toward your total XP.

The 100,000 XP requirement might sound like a lot, but it’s actually pretty easy to reach if you play regularly. A few hours of gameplay with quest completions should get you there without too much grinding.

When Will Clyde Be Available?

The Clyde skin hasn’t been released yet, but Epic Games has confirmed that it’s on the way and is expected to arrive soon, possibly alongside version 38.10. While the exact release date hasn’t been shared, players won’t have to wait much longer.

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on Fortnite’s official announcements and the in-game news tab for updates, as those are usually the first places new promotions are revealed. Once the event goes live, you can jump right in and start earning the required 100,000 XP to unlock Clyde and add this new cosmetic to their collection.