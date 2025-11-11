Home » Gaming » How to Get Free Clyde Skin in Fortnite

How to Get Free Clyde Skin in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Clyde skin is one of the newest additions coming to Fortnite, and players are already excited about getting their hands on it. And good news for you, you can actually get it for free! If you’re wondering how to get free Clyde Skin in Fortnite and add it to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming cosmetic.

Clyde Skin Fortnite

How to Get Free Clyde Skin in Fortnite

Clyde is an upcoming Fortnite skin that Epic Games is giving away for free to players. This cosmetic will be available as a reward for completing a specific challenge. You won’t need to buy anything from the Item Shop or spend your hard-earned V-Bucks. It’s a simple promotion that rewards you just for playing the game.

RequirementDetails
PlatformMobile and PC
XP Needed100,000 XP
CostFree

Getting the Clyde skin is simple. You need to earn 100,000 XP while playing Fortnite on either mobile devices or PC. Once you hit that milestone, Clyde will unlock in your locker automatically.

You can gain XP by playing matches in different modes, completing daily and weekly quests, opening chests, getting eliminations, and surviving longer in Battle Royale games. Creative mode and Zero Build matches also count toward your total XP.

The 100,000 XP requirement might sound like a lot, but it’s actually pretty easy to reach if you play regularly. A few hours of gameplay with quest completions should get you there without too much grinding.

When Will Clyde Be Available?

Clyde Skin Fortnite

The Clyde skin hasn’t been released yet, but Epic Games has confirmed that it’s on the way and is expected to arrive soon, possibly alongside version 38.10. While the exact release date hasn’t been shared, players won’t have to wait much longer.

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on Fortnite’s official announcements and the in-game news tab for updates, as those are usually the first places new promotions are revealed. Once the event goes live, you can jump right in and start earning the required 100,000 XP to unlock Clyde and add this new cosmetic to their collection.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

All Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World

How to Preload Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

All Fortnite Sidekicks: Prices and How to Get Them (November...

Fortnite Leaks: New Electricity Feature Coming with Environmental Damage

Roblox Survive on a Raft Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Don’t Steal the Bubu Codes (November 2025)

All Towers in Garden Tower Defense

Roblox Drift 36 Codes (November 2025)

Fortnite Leaks Suggest These Two Boons Are Coming to Chapter

No, Fisch Owner Is Not Dead – How a Joke...