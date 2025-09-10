All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers (September 2025)

Note: Updated with all the new Fortnite collaborations in September 2025 .

Fortnite has become way more than just a battle royale game. Since 2018, it’s turned into a huge melting pot where your favorite characters from movies, TV shows, anime, and music all come together. Epic Games started this whole crossover thing back in Chapter 1 with Marvel, and they’ve never looked back. Now, we see new collaborations almost every month. If you’re wondering what all Fortnite collaborations and crossovers have happened in the game, I have the complete list for you!

All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers

These crossovers aren’t just about selling skins. They bring entire experiences to the game. You get special emotes, back blings, pickaxes, and sometimes even limited-time game modes. Some collaborations even change the map or add new weapons. The best part? You can mix and match everything. Want to use Spider-Man’s web-shooters while wearing a Naruto headband? Go for it. This freedom to create your own unique character combo is what keeps players coming back.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Collaborations

Collaboration Icons Media Season Search for Survivors – YouTube Creators Pre-Season Infinity Gauntlet Marvel 4 Fourth Down Set NFL 6 Wreck-It Ralph Ralph Breaks the Internet 6 Marshmello Concert Marshmello 7 Endgame LTM Marvel 8 NERF NERF 8 Star-Lord and Black Widow Marvel 8 John Wick John Wick 9 Chief Hopper & Demogorgon Stranger Things 9 Clutch & Grind Air Jordan 9 Major Lazer Major Lazer X Psycho Bandit and Pandora Borderlands X Batman and Catwoman DC Comics X

Fortnite Chapter 2 Collaborations

Collaboration Icons Media Season The New Trilogy Star Wars 1 Ninja Ninja 1 Birds of Prey DC Comics 1 Deadpool Marvel 2 Cuddlepool & Ravenpool Marvel 2 Cable, Psylocke, and Domino Marvel 2 Travis Scott, Astro Jack, and Astronomical Travis Scott 2 Aquaman DC Comics 3 Captain America Marvel 3 Black Manta DC Comics 3 Loserfruit Loserfruit 3 Nexus War Marvel 4 Llama-Rama #1 Rocket League 4 Razor and Kurohomura Battle Breakers 4 Vanguard Squadron X-Wing Star Wars 4 Party Trooper J Balvin 4 Ghostbusters Ghostbusters 4 Lachlan Lachlan 4 The Last Laugh Bundle DC Comics 4 Gridiron Gang Set NFL 4 The Mandalorian Star Wars 5 Kratos God of War 5 Master Chief Halo 5 Daryl Dixon & Michonne The Walking Dead 5 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack Marvel 5 Green Arrow DC Comics 5 TheGrefg TheGrefg 5 Predator Predator 5 Sarah Connor & T-800 Terminator 5 Snake Eyes G.I. Joe 5 End of Line Set Tron 5 The Flash DC Comics 5 Ryu & Chun Li Street Fighter 5 Ellen Ripley & Xenomorph Alien 5 Lazarbeam Lazarbeam 5 Ant-Man Marvel 5 Lara Croft Tomb Raider 6 Rebirth Raven DC Comics 6 Neymar Jr. Neymar 6 Llama-Rama #2 Rocket League 6 Aloy Horizon 6 Rebirth Harley Quinn & Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point DC Comics 6 Batman Zero DC Comics 6 Beast Boy DC Comics 6 Catwoman Zero DC Comics 6 In The Paint Set & The Crossover NBA 6 Kelsier Mistborn 6 Deathstroke Zero DC Comics 6 Guggimon Superplastic 7 Rick Sanchez Rick and Morty 7 Clark Kent / Superman DC Comics 7 Harry Kane & Marco Reus UEFA Euro 2020 7 Thanos Marvel 7 Loki Laufeyson Marvel 7 Armored Batman Zero DC Comics 7 LeBron James & Tune Squad LeBron NBA / Space Jam: A New Legacy 7 Bugha Bugha 7 Ferrari 296 GTB + Racer Outfits Ferrari 7 Bloodsport DC Comics 7 Ariana Grande & Rift Tour Ariana Grande 7 Cammy & Guile Street Fighter 7 Dude & Good Guy Free Guy 7 Gamora Marvel 7 Wonder Woman DC Comics 7 Mecha Morty Rick and Morty 7 J Balvin J Balvin 7 Mike Lowrey Bad Boys 7 Shang-Chi Marvel 7 Carnage Marvel 8 Janky Superplastic 8 Fashion Banshee

Shady Doggo

Unchained Ramirez

Game Knight Balenciaga 8 Eddie Brock Marvel 8 Frankenstein’s Monster Universal Classic Monsters 8 Rick Grimes The Walking Dead 8 KAWS Skeleton KAWS 8 Paul Atreides and Chani Dune 8 Spacefarer Ariana Grande Ariana Grande 8 The Mummy Universal Classic Monsters 8 Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine Resident Evil 8 The Batman Who Laughs DC Comics 8 Frankenstein’s Bride Universal Classic Monsters 8 El Chapulín Colorado Chespirito 8 Arcane Jinx League of Legends 8 Monopoly Tokens Bundle Monopoly 8 Dark Phoenix Marvel 8 Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha

Sakura Haruno

Kakashi Hatake Naruto 8 Radiohead Radiohead 8 Renee and Andre Moncler 8 Nick Fury Marvel 8 Swish and Hangtime Air Jordan 8

Fortnite Chapter 3 Collaborations

Collaboration Icon Media Season Spider-Man Marvel 1 Marcus Fenix & Kait Diaz Gears of War 1 Llama-Rama #3 (Sideswipe) Rocket League 1 Spider-Man & MJ Marvel 1 Follow the White Rabbit Set The Matrix 1 Boba Fett Star Wars 1 Cobra Kai Set Cobra Kai 1 Clint Barton & Kate Bishop Marvel 1 Arcane Vi League of Legends 1 Green Goblin Marvel 1 Marsha & MARSHINOBI Marshmello 1 Fennec Shand & Krrsantan Star Wars 1 Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic 1 Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer Uncharted 1 Rogue & Gambit Marvel 1 Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi Naomi Osaka 1 TARDIS Doctor Who 1 Doctor Strange Marvel 2 Prowler Marvel 2 Mary Jane Watson Marvel 2 Chloe Kim Chloe Kim 2 Diamond Pony Borderlands 2 Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir Assassin’s Creed 2 Basquiat Bundle Jean-Michel Basquiat 2 Lyric & Wilder Coachella 2 Moon Knight Marvel 2 Poet & Alto Coachella 2 Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E. Wu-Tang Clan 2 Sakura & Blanka Street Fighter 2 Scarlet Witch Marvel 2 Chica Chica 2 RoboCop RoboCop 2 Ali-A Ali-A 2 Unofficial Unofficial 2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars 2 PAC-MAN Set Pac-Man 2 Darth Vader Star Wars 3 Indiana Jones Indiana Jones 3 Spider-Man Zero & Zero War Marvel 3 Hinata

Gaara

Itachi

Orochimaru Naruto 3 KAWSPEELY KAWS 3 Gods of Thunder Pack Marvel 3 John Cena WWE 3 Wolverine Zero Marvel 3 Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma & Beerus Dragon Ball 3 Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey & Exo Stranger Destiny 3 Patrick Mahomes & Mahomes Saucy Style Patrick Mahomes 3 Starfire DC Comics 3 Dreamer DC Comics 3 Spider-Gwen Marvel / Sony 4 SypherPK SypherPK 4 Iron Man Zero Marvel 4 Octane Rocket League 4 X-23 Marvel 4 Mr. Meeseeks & Queen Summer Rick and Morty 4 Black Adam DC Comics 4 Ash Williams Evil Dead 4 Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han Solo Star Wars 4 Pickle Rick Rick and Morty 4 A Goat Goat Simulator 4 Fortnite Football Club LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Neymar Jr, TheGrefg 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Collaborations

Collaboration Icon Media Season Doom Slayer Doom 1 Geralt of Rivia The Witcher 1 Hulk Marvel 1 MrBeast & MrBeast6000 MrBeast 1 Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might My Hero Academia 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo & Hoplite Giannis Giannis Antetokounmpo 1 Isaac Clarke Dead Space 1 The Kid LAROI, The Rogue LAROI, and The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams The Kid LAROI 1 Son Gohan & Piccolo Dragon Ball 1 Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU) & BriteStar Marvel 1 Flakes Power Flakes Power 1 Adonis Creed Rocky 1 Eren Jaeger Attack on Titan 2 Leon S. Kennedy & Claire Redfield Resident Evil 2 Mikasa Ackermann & Captain Levi Attack on Titan 2 Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn Lyric Coachella 2 Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers Star Wars 2 Goku Black Dragon Ball 2 Amano’s Heart Yoshitaka Amano 2 Spider-Man (Miles Morales) & Spider-Man 2099 Marvel 2 Optimus Prime Transformers 3 Optimus Primal Transformers 3 Maxxed Out Max, Airie, and Airphoria UEFN Experience Nike 3 Ciri & Yennefer of Vengerberg The Witcher 3 Nord Warrior The Elder Scrolls 3 Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela, and Bender Bending Rodríguez Futurama 3 Terminator Terminator 3 Yuji Itadori, Streetwear Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki Jujutsu Kaisen 3 Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair WWE 3 Khaby Lame Khaby Lame 4 Ahsoka Tano Star Wars 4 Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, & Mina Ashido My Hero Academia 4 J Balvin Redux J Balvin 4 Transformers Pack (Bumblebee, Megatron, Battle Bus) Transformers 4 Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas 4 Michael Myers Halloween 4 Alan Wake Alan Wake 4 Eleven Stranger Things OG Lewis Hamilton & Launch Day Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton OG Invincible, Omni-Man, & Atom Eve Invincible OG Rap Boy, Slim Shady, & Marshall Never More Eminem OG

Fortnite Chapter 5 Collaborations

Collaboration Icon Media Season Peter Griffin Family Guy 1 Solid Snake Metal Gear 1 LEGO Fortnite LEGO 1 The Weeknd and The Weeknd Combat The Weeknd 1 Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and April O’Neil Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1 Lamborghini Huracán STO Lamborghini 1 Frieza & Cell Dragon Ball 1 Raiden Metal Gear 1 The Giant Chicken Family Guy 1 McLaren 765LT McLaren Group 1 Disney x Epic Games Disney 1 Splinter, Shredder, Super Shredder, and Cowabunga Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1 Enigmatic Gaga and Chromatica Armor Gaga Lady Gaga 1 Aang, Avatar State Aang, Katara, Toph Beifong, Zuko, and Elements Avatar: The Last Airbender 2 Blacktop Ballers National Basketball Association 2 Dagobah Luke, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper Star Wars 2 Eclipse & Airphorian Nike 2 Fender Stratocaster and Fender Precision Bass Fender 2 Green Roots Billie Billie Eilish 2 Guardians of the Galaxy Pack Marvel 2 Horizon and Cosma Coachella 2 Inferno Skeleton Balvin J Balvin 2 Korra Avatar: The Last Airbender 2 Loki, God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir Marvel 2 Nike Goddess Nike 2 Red Roots Billie Billie Eilish 2 Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir Marvel 2 Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, and Dabi My Hero Academia 2 T-60 Power Armor Fallout 3 Wastelander Magneto Marvel 3 Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana Ariana Grande 3 The Employee Lethal Company 3 Metallica Metallica (with ESP, Gibson, TAMA, Zildjian, and Warwick) 3 Nick Eh 30 Nick Eh 30 3 Adidas Decals Adidas 3 Nissan Z Performance Nissan 3 Weapon X Marvel 3 Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, Davy Jones, and Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean 3 Tesla Cybertruck Tesla 3 Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink) Marvel 3 Fall Guys Islands Fall Guys 3 Alan Walker Alan Walker 3 Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks Dragon Ball 3 Cyclops, Jubilee, and Colossus Marvel 3 Moff Gideon and IG-11 Star Wars 3 1966 Cadillac DeVille Cadillac 4 Absolute Doom Marvel 4 Air Jordan 1 Nike 4 Karol G Karol G 4 Billy Saw 4 BMW M240i BMW 4 Edward Scissorhands Edward Scissorhands 4 Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Fast & Furious 4 Ice Spice Ice Spice 4 Juice WRLD Juice WRLD 4 Leatherface The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4 Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil Disney Villains 4 McLaren Senna McLaren Group 4 Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone The Incredibles 4 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Porsche 4 Rap Boy Reloaded Eminem 4 Ravemello Marshmello 4 Remix: The Prelude Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice 4 Rubius El Rubius 4 Sally and Pumpkin King The NightmareBefore Christmas 4 Shaq (DJ Diesel) and Super Shaq Shaquille O’Neal 4 She-Venom and Agony Marvel 4 Snoop Snoop Dogg Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 6 Collaborations

Collaboration Icon Media Season Hero Baymax Big Hero 6 1 Godzilla Evolved Godzilla | MonsterVerse 1 Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Fast & Furious | Dodge 1 Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man Noir Marvel | Sony 1 Doom 2099 and Rivaled Sailer Marvel Rivals 1 Garog and Samael Unreal Tournament 1 The Incredible The Incredibles 1 Platinum The Weeknd, Platinum Gaga, Platinum Billie Eilish, and Platinum Karol G The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Karol G 1 Lionel Messi and Streetwear Spark Messi Lionel Messi 1 Plungerman and Skibidi Toilet Skibidi Toilet 1 Santa Dogg Snoop Dogg 1 Mariah Carey and Santa Suit Mariah Mariah Carey 1 Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn DC Comics 1 Snoop Wrapped Cadillac | Snoop Dogg 1 Lamborghini Urus SE Lamborghini 1 Santa Shaq Shaquille O’Neal 1 V, Johnny Silverhand, and Quadra Turbo-R Cyberpunk 2077 1 Darth Vader Samurai and Stormtrooper Samurai Star Wars 1 Hatsune Miku and Neko Hatsune Miku Hatsune Miku 1 Kong and Mechagodzilla MonsterVerse 1 Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru Shinomiya Kaiju No. 8 1 Flightalis Nike | Air Jordan 1 Ryomen Sukuna, Toji Fushiguro, and Mahito Jujutsu Kaisen 1 adidas Kicks Adidas 1 Iron Man Marvel 1 Jake Sully and Neytiri Avatar 1 Sub-Zero (MK3) Mortal Kombat 2 AC Milan x PUMA x Off-White AC Milan | PUMA | Off-White 2 Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine Cowboy Bebop 2 Allen the Alien and Dupli-Kate Invincible 2 Crocs Kicks Crocs 2 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Jeep 2 Lara Croft (2000s) Tomb Raider 2 Shohei Ohtani and Samurai Shohei Shohei Ohtani | Major League Baseball 2 Clix and Sparx Clix 2 RAM 1500 RHO Ram Trucks 2 Up From The Bottom Bundle Linkin Park 2 Iconica Prime Adidas 2 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Lamborghini 2 Scorpion (MK3), Kitana (MK3), Raiden (MK3), and Klassic Kombat Mortal Kombat 2 Negan and The Walking Dead x UEFN The Walking Dead 2 Sabrina Carpenter and Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter 2 Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline Adventure Time 2 Vans Kicks Vans 2 Undertaker and Cody Rhodes WWE 2 Casey Jones, Bebop, Krang’s Android, Rocksteady, and Turtle Van Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford 2 Courtside Axo and Stix National Basketball Association 2 First Order Stormtrooper Star Wars 2 Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink) and White Widow (Pen & Ink) Marvel 2 Galactic Battle Star Wars Mini Season 1 Champion Clix, Champion Bugha, Champion Lachlan, and Champion Loserfruit Clix, Bugha, Lachlan, and Loserfruit Mini Season 1 K.I.T.T. Knight Rider Mini Season 1 Ferrari 296 GTB Ferrari Mini Season 1 Dance With Sabrina LTM Sabrina Carpenter Mini Season 1 Superman and Robin DC Comics 3 Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, and Cleveland Brown Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and Family Guy 3 Ford Bronco Raptor Ford 3 Die With A Smile Bruno and Bruno-San Bruno Mars 3 Sonny Son Heung-min 3 Fennec ZR-F Bundle Adidas | Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United 3 The Games Set, Squid Grounds, and Squid Game x UEFN Squid Game 3 Puma Kicks Puma 3 Ford Mustang GTD + T-Pain Bundle Ford | T-Pain 3 Mister Terrific and The Engineer (DC) DC Comics 3 Cyborg DC Comics 3 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet 3 Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm Marvel 3 Eva and Rove Nike 3 Blitz Boss Ninja and Blitz Royale Week 8 Ninja 3 Mad Moxxi Borderlands 3 MSCHF Big Red Boot MSCHF 3 deadmau5 deadmau5 3 McLaren 570S McLaren 3 UNSC Spartan Halo 4 Green Ranger, Dino Megazord, and Power Rangers Bundle Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 4 BMW M3 (E30) BMW 4 Russel, Murdoc, Noodle, and 2D Gorillaz 4 Front Man Squid Game 4 Saitama, Genos, and Terrible Tornado One-Punch Man 4 The Scout Deep Rock Galactic 4 Beavis and Butt-Head Beavis and Butt-Head 4 Kai Cenat Kai Cenat 4

Note: We will update this article every time there are new Fortnite collaborations.

With over 400 Fortnite collaborations across six chapters, this game has become the ultimate crossover playground where pop culture collides. As new partnerships drop regularly, there’s never been a better time to jump in and experience this ever-expanding universe of possibilities. Which collaboration is your favorite?