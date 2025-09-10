Home » Gaming » All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers (September 2025)

All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers (September 2025)

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Note: Updated with all the new Fortnite collaborations in September 2025.

Fortnite has become way more than just a battle royale game. Since 2018, it’s turned into a huge melting pot where your favorite characters from movies, TV shows, anime, and music all come together. Epic Games started this whole crossover thing back in Chapter 1 with Marvel, and they’ve never looked back. Now, we see new collaborations almost every month. If you’re wondering what all Fortnite collaborations and crossovers have happened in the game, I have the complete list for you!

All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers

These crossovers aren’t just about selling skins. They bring entire experiences to the game. You get special emotes, back blings, pickaxes, and sometimes even limited-time game modes. Some collaborations even change the map or add new weapons. The best part? You can mix and match everything. Want to use Spider-Man’s web-shooters while wearing a Naruto headband? Go for it. This freedom to create your own unique character combo is what keeps players coming back.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Collaborations

CollaborationIconsMediaSeason
Search for SurvivorsYouTube CreatorsPre-Season
Infinity GauntletMarvel4
Fourth Down SetNFL6
Wreck-It RalphRalph Breaks the Internet6
Marshmello ConcertMarshmello7
Endgame LTMMarvel8
NERFNERF8
Star-Lord and Black WidowMarvel8
John WickJohn Wick9
Chief Hopper & DemogorgonStranger Things9
Clutch & GrindAir Jordan9
Major LazerMajor LazerX
Psycho Bandit and PandoraBorderlandsX
Batman and CatwomanDC ComicsX

Fortnite Chapter 2 Collaborations

CollaborationIconsMediaSeason
The New TrilogyFortnite CollaborationsStar Wars1
NinjaFortnite CollaborationsNinja1
Birds of PreyDC Comics1
DeadpoolMarvel2
Cuddlepool & RavenpoolFortnite CollaborationsMarvel2
Cable, Psylocke, and DominoMarvel2
Travis Scott, Astro Jack, and AstronomicalFortnite CollaborationsTravis Scott2
AquamanDC Comics3
Captain AmericaMarvel3
Black MantaDC Comics3
LoserfruitFortnite CollaborationsLoserfruit3
Nexus WarMarvel4
Llama-Rama #1Rocket League4
Razor and KurohomuraBattle Breakers4
Vanguard Squadron X-WingStar Wars4
Party TrooperFortnite CollaborationsJ Balvin4
GhostbustersGhostbusters4
LachlanLachlan4
The Last Laugh BundleDC Comics4
Gridiron Gang SetNFL4
The MandalorianFortnite CollaborationsStar Wars5
KratosGod of War5
Master ChiefHalo5
Daryl Dixon & MichonneThe Walking Dead5
Marvel: Royalty & Warriors PackMarvel5
Green ArrowDC Comics5
TheGrefgTheGrefg5
PredatorFortnite CollaborationsPredator5
Sarah Connor & T-800Terminator5
Snake EyesG.I. Joe5
End of Line SetTron5
The FlashDC Comics5
Ryu & Chun LiFortnite CollaborationsStreet Fighter5
Ellen Ripley & XenomorphAlien5
LazarbeamLazarbeam5
Ant-ManMarvel5
Lara CroftTomb Raider6
Rebirth RavenFortnite CollaborationsDC Comics6
Neymar Jr.Neymar6
Llama-Rama #2Rocket League6
AloyHorizon6
Rebirth Harley Quinn & Batman/Fortnite: Zero PointDC Comics6
Batman ZeroDC Comics6
Beast BoyDC Comics6
Catwoman ZeroDC Comics6
In The Paint Set & The CrossoverNBA6
KelsierMistborn6
Deathstroke ZeroDC Comics6
GuggimonSuperplastic7
Rick SanchezRick and Morty7
Clark Kent / SupermanDC Comics7
Harry Kane & Marco ReusUEFA Euro 20207
ThanosMarvel7
Loki LaufeysonMarvel7
Armored Batman ZeroFortnite CollaborationsDC Comics7
LeBron James & Tune Squad LeBronNBA / Space Jam: A New Legacy7
BughaBugha7
Ferrari 296 GTB + Racer OutfitsFerrari7
BloodsportDC Comics7
Ariana Grande & Rift TourAriana Grande7
Cammy & GuileFortnite CollaborationsStreet Fighter7
Dude & Good GuyFree Guy7
GamoraMarvel7
Wonder WomanDC Comics7
Mecha MortyRick and Morty7
J BalvinJ Balvin7
Mike LowreyBad Boys7
Shang-ChiMarvel7
CarnageMarvel8
JankySuperplastic8
Fashion Banshee
Shady Doggo
Unchained Ramirez
Game Knight		Balenciaga8
Eddie BrockMarvel8
Frankenstein’s MonsterUniversal Classic Monsters8
Rick GrimesThe Walking Dead8
KAWS SkeletonKAWS8
Paul Atreides and ChaniDune8
Spacefarer Ariana GrandeAriana Grande8
The MummyUniversal Classic Monsters8
Chris Redfield and Jill ValentineResident Evil8
The Batman Who LaughsDC Comics8
Frankenstein’s BrideUniversal Classic Monsters8
El Chapulín ColoradoChespirito8
Arcane JinxLeague of Legends8
Monopoly Tokens BundleMonopoly8
Dark PhoenixMarvel8
Naruto Uzumaki
Sasuke Uchiha
Sakura Haruno
Kakashi Hatake		Fortnite CollaborationsNaruto8
RadioheadRadiohead8
Renee and AndreMoncler8
Nick FuryMarvel8
Swish and HangtimeAir Jordan8

Fortnite Chapter 3 Collaborations

CollaborationIconMediaSeason
Spider-ManMarvel1
Marcus Fenix & Kait DiazGears of War1
Llama-Rama #3 (Sideswipe)Rocket League1
Spider-Man & MJMarvel1
Follow the White Rabbit SetThe Matrix1
Boba FettFortnite CollaborationsStar Wars1
Cobra Kai SetCobra Kai1
Clint Barton & Kate BishopMarvel1
Arcane ViLeague of Legends1
Green GoblinMarvel1
Marsha & MARSHINOBIFortnite CollaborationsMarshmello1
Fennec Shand & KrrsantanStar Wars1
Bruno Mars & Anderson .PaakSilk Sonic1
Nathan Drake & Chloe FrazerUncharted1
Rogue & GambitMarvel1
Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess NaomiNaomi Osaka1
TARDISDoctor Who1
Doctor StrangeMarvel2
ProwlerFortnite CollaborationsMarvel2
Mary Jane WatsonMarvel2
Chloe KimChloe Kim2
Diamond PonyBorderlands2
Ezio Auditore & Eivor VarinsdottirAssassin’s Creed2
Basquiat BundleJean-Michel Basquiat2
Lyric & WilderCoachella2
Moon KnightMarvel2
Poet & AltoCoachella2
Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.Wu-Tang Clan2
Sakura & BlankaStreet Fighter2
Scarlet WitchMarvel2
ChicaFortnite CollaborationsChica2
RoboCopRoboCop2
Ali-AAli-A2
UnofficialUnofficial2
Obi-Wan KenobiStar Wars2
PAC-MAN SetPac-Man2
Darth VaderStar Wars3
Indiana JonesFortnite CollaborationsIndiana Jones3
Spider-Man Zero & Zero WarFortnite CollaborationsMarvel3
Hinata
Gaara
Itachi
Orochimaru		Fortnite CollaborationsNaruto3
KAWSPEELYKAWS3
Gods of Thunder PackMarvel3
John CenaWWE3
Wolverine ZeroMarvel3
Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma & BeerusDragon Ball3
Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey & Exo StrangerDestiny3
Patrick Mahomes & Mahomes Saucy StylePatrick Mahomes3
StarfireDC Comics3
DreamerDC Comics3
Spider-GwenMarvel / Sony4
SypherPKSypherPK4
Iron Man ZeroMarvel4
OctaneRocket League4
X-23Marvel4
Mr. Meeseeks & Queen SummerRick and Morty4
Black AdamDC Comics4
Ash WilliamsEvil Dead4
Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han SoloStar Wars4
Pickle RickRick and Morty4
A GoatGoat Simulator4
Fortnite Football ClubLeBron James, Chloe Kim, Neymar Jr, TheGrefg4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Collaborations

CollaborationIconMediaSeason
Doom SlayerDoom1
Geralt of RiviaThe Witcher1
HulkMarvel1
MrBeast & MrBeast6000Fortnite CollaborationsMrBeast1
Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, and All MightFortnite CollaborationsMy Hero Academia1
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Hoplite GiannisGiannis Antetokounmpo1
Isaac ClarkeDead Space1
The Kid LAROI, The Rogue LAROI, and The Kid LAROI’s Wild DreamsThe Kid LAROI1
Son Gohan & PiccoloDragon Ball1
Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU) & BriteStarMarvel1
Flakes PowerFlakes Power1
Adonis CreedRocky1
Eren JaegerAttack on Titan2
Leon S. Kennedy & Claire RedfieldResident Evil2
Mikasa Ackermann & Captain LeviAttack on Titan2
Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn LyricCoachella2
Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone TroopersStar Wars2
Goku BlackDragon Ball2
Amano’s HeartYoshitaka Amano2
Spider-Man (Miles Morales) & Spider-Man 2099Marvel2
Optimus PrimeTransformers3
Optimus PrimalTransformers3
Maxxed Out Max, Airie, and Airphoria UEFN ExperienceNike3
Ciri & Yennefer of VengerbergThe Witcher3
Nord WarriorThe Elder Scrolls3
Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela, and Bender Bending RodríguezFuturama3
TerminatorTerminator3
Yuji Itadori, Streetwear Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara KugisakiJujutsu Kaisen3
Becky Lynch & Bianca BelairWWE3
Khaby LameKhaby Lame4
Ahsoka TanoStar Wars4
Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, & Mina AshidoMy Hero Academia4
J Balvin ReduxJ Balvin4
Transformers Pack (Bumblebee, Megatron, Battle Bus)Transformers4
Jack SkellingtonThe Nightmare Before Christmas4
Michael MyersHalloween4
Alan WakeAlan Wake4
ElevenStranger ThingsOG
Lewis Hamilton & Launch Day Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonOG
Invincible, Omni-Man, & Atom EveFortnite CollaborationsInvincibleOG
Rap Boy, Slim Shady, & Marshall Never MoreEminemOG

Fortnite Chapter 5 Collaborations

CollaborationIconMediaSeason
Peter GriffinFamily Guy1
Solid SnakeMetal Gear1
LEGO FortniteLEGO1
The Weeknd and The Weeknd CombatFortnite CollaborationsThe Weeknd1
Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and April O’NeilTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles1
Lamborghini Huracán STOLamborghini1
Frieza & CellDragon Ball1
RaidenMetal Gear1
The Giant ChickenFamily Guy1
McLaren 765LTMcLaren Group1
Disney x Epic GamesFortnite CollaborationsDisney1
Splinter, Shredder, Super Shredder, and CowabungaTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles1
Enigmatic Gaga and Chromatica Armor GagaLady Gaga1
Aang, Avatar State Aang, Katara, Toph Beifong, Zuko, and ElementsFortnite CollaborationsAvatar: The Last Airbender2
Blacktop BallersFortnite CollaborationsNational Basketball Association2
Dagobah Luke, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and AWR TrooperStar Wars2
Eclipse & AirphorianNike2
Fender Stratocaster and Fender Precision BassFender2
Green Roots BillieBillie Eilish2
Guardians of the Galaxy PackMarvel2
Horizon and CosmaFortnite CollaborationsCoachella2
Inferno Skeleton BalvinJ Balvin2
KorraAvatar: The Last Airbender2
Loki, God of Stories and Sylvie LaufeydottirMarvel2
Nike GoddessNike2
Red Roots BillieFortnite CollaborationsBillie Eilish2
Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela OdinsdottirMarvel2
Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, and DabiMy Hero Academia2
T-60 Power ArmorFallout3
Wastelander MagnetoMarvel3
Rosy Rift Goddess ArianaAriana Grande3
The EmployeeFortnite CollaborationsLethal Company3
MetallicaMetallica (with ESP, Gibson, TAMA, Zildjian, and Warwick)3
Nick Eh 30Nick Eh 303
Adidas DecalsAdidas3
Nissan Z PerformanceNissan3
Weapon XFortnite CollaborationsMarvel3
Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, Davy Jones, and Cursed SailsPirates of the Caribbean3
Tesla CybertruckTesla3
Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink)Marvel3
Fall Guys IslandsFortnite CollaborationsFall Guys3
Alan WalkerAlan Walker3
Android 17, Android 18, and TrunksDragon Ball3
Cyclops, Jubilee, and ColossusFortnite CollaborationsMarvel3
Moff Gideon and IG-11Star Wars3
1966 Cadillac DeVilleCadillac4
Absolute DoomMarvel4
Air Jordan 1Nike4
Karol GFortnite CollaborationsKarol G4
BillySaw4
BMW M240iBMW4
Edward ScissorhandsEdward Scissorhands4
Fast & Furious Nissan SkylineFast & Furious4
Ice SpiceIce Spice4
Juice WRLDJuice WRLD4
LeatherfaceThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre4
Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de VilFortnite CollaborationsDisney Villains4
McLaren SennaMcLaren Group4
Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and FrozoneThe Incredibles4
Porsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche4
Rap Boy ReloadedEminem4
RavemelloMarshmello4
Remix: The PreludeSnoop Dogg and Ice Spice4
RubiusEl Rubius4
Sally and Pumpkin KingThe NightmareBefore Christmas4
Shaq (DJ Diesel) and Super ShaqShaquille O’Neal4
She-Venom and AgonyMarvel4
SnoopSnoop DoggChapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 6 Collaborations

CollaborationIconMediaSeason
Hero BaymaxBig Hero 61
Godzilla EvolvedGodzilla | MonsterVerse1
Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT HellcatFast & Furious | Dodge1
Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man NoirMarvel | Sony1
Doom 2099 and Rivaled SailerMarvel Rivals1
Garog and SamaelUnreal Tournament1
The IncredibleThe Incredibles1
Platinum The Weeknd, Platinum Gaga, Platinum Billie Eilish, and Platinum Karol GThe Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Karol G1
Lionel Messi and Streetwear Spark MessiLionel Messi1
Plungerman and Skibidi ToiletSkibidi Toilet1
Santa DoggSnoop Dogg1
Mariah Carey and Santa Suit MariahMariah Carey1
Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley QuinnDC Comics1
Snoop WrappedCadillac | Snoop Dogg1
Lamborghini Urus SELamborghini1
Santa ShaqShaquille O’Neal1
V, Johnny Silverhand, and Quadra Turbo-RCyberpunk 20771
Darth Vader Samurai and Stormtrooper SamuraiStar Wars1
Hatsune Miku and Neko Hatsune MikuHatsune Miku1
Kong and MechagodzillaMonsterVerse1
Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru ShinomiyaKaiju No. 81
FlightalisNike | Air Jordan1
Ryomen Sukuna, Toji Fushiguro, and MahitoJujutsu Kaisen1
adidas KicksAdidas1
Iron ManMarvel1
Jake Sully and NeytiriAvatar1
Sub-Zero (MK3)Mortal Kombat2
AC Milan x PUMA x Off-WhiteAC Milan | PUMA | Off-White2
Spike Spiegel and Faye ValentineCowboy Bebop2
Allen the Alien and Dupli-KateInvincible2
Crocs KicksCrocs2
Jeep Wrangler RubiconJeep2
Lara Croft (2000s)Tomb Raider2
Shohei Ohtani and Samurai ShoheiShohei Ohtani | Major League Baseball2
Clix and SparxClix2
RAM 1500 RHORam Trucks2
Up From The Bottom BundleLinkin Park2
Iconica PrimeAdidas2
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini2
Scorpion (MK3), Kitana (MK3), Raiden (MK3), and Klassic KombatMortal Kombat2
Negan and The Walking Dead x UEFNThe Walking Dead2
Sabrina Carpenter and Tour-Ready Sabrina CarpenterSabrina Carpenter2
Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Princess Bubblegum, and MarcelineAdventure Time2
Vans KicksVans2
Undertaker and Cody RhodesWWE2
Casey Jones, Bebop, Krang’s Android, Rocksteady, and Turtle VanTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles2
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500Ford2
Courtside Axo and StixNational Basketball Association2
First Order StormtrooperStar Wars2
Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink) and White Widow (Pen & Ink)Marvel2
Galactic BattleStar WarsMini Season 1
Champion Clix, Champion Bugha, Champion Lachlan, and Champion LoserfruitClix, Bugha, Lachlan, and LoserfruitMini Season 1
K.I.T.T.Knight RiderMini Season 1
Ferrari 296 GTBFerrariMini Season 1
Dance With Sabrina LTMSabrina CarpenterMini Season 1
Superman and RobinDC Comics3
Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, and Cleveland BrownBob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and Family Guy3
Ford Bronco RaptorFord3
Die With A Smile Bruno and Bruno-SanBruno Mars3
SonnySon Heung-min3
Fennec ZR-F BundleAdidas | Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United3
The Games Set, Squid Grounds, and Squid Game x UEFNSquid Game3
Puma KicksPuma3
Ford Mustang GTD + T-Pain BundleFord | T-Pain3
Mister Terrific and The Engineer (DC)DC Comics3
CyborgDC Comics3
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1Chevrolet3
Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben GrimmMarvel3
Eva and RoveNike3
Blitz Boss Ninja and Blitz Royale Week 8Ninja3
Mad MoxxiBorderlands3
MSCHF Big Red BootMSCHF3
deadmau5deadmau53
McLaren 570SMcLaren3
UNSC SpartanFortnite CollaborationsHalo4
Green Ranger, Dino Megazord, and Power Rangers BundleMighty Morphin Power Rangers4
BMW M3 (E30)BMW4
Russel, Murdoc, Noodle, and 2DGorillaz4
Front ManFortnite CollaborationsSquid Game4
Saitama, Genos, and Terrible TornadoOne-Punch Man4
The ScoutDeep Rock Galactic4
Beavis and Butt-HeadBeavis and Butt-Head4
Kai CenatFortnite CollaborationsKai Cenat4

Note: We will update this article every time there are new Fortnite collaborations.

With over 400 Fortnite collaborations across six chapters, this game has become the ultimate crossover playground where pop culture collides. As new partnerships drop regularly, there’s never been a better time to jump in and experience this ever-expanding universe of possibilities. Which collaboration is your favorite?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Aino for Free in Genshin Impact

Roblox Fish It All Admin Events (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: Statue of the New Moon Locations Guide

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 10,2025

All Achievements in Genshin Impact Luna I and How to...

Roblox Plants vs Brainrots Codes (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Food List (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Fishing Rods (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Pet Eggs (September 2025)

Build a Zoo – All Conveyor Belts (September 2025)