All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers (September 2025)

Note: Updated with all the new Fortnite collaborations in September 2025.
Fortnite has become way more than just a battle royale game. Since 2018, it’s turned into a huge melting pot where your favorite characters from movies, TV shows, anime, and music all come together. Epic Games started this whole crossover thing back in Chapter 1 with Marvel, and they’ve never looked back. Now, we see new collaborations almost every month. If you’re wondering what all Fortnite collaborations and crossovers have happened in the game, I have the complete list for you!
Table of Contents
All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers
These crossovers aren’t just about selling skins. They bring entire experiences to the game. You get special emotes, back blings, pickaxes, and sometimes even limited-time game modes. Some collaborations even change the map or add new weapons. The best part? You can mix and match everything. Want to use Spider-Man’s web-shooters while wearing a Naruto headband? Go for it. This freedom to create your own unique character combo is what keeps players coming back.
Fortnite Chapter 1 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icons
|Media
|Season
|Search for Survivors
|–
|YouTube Creators
|Pre-Season
|Infinity Gauntlet
|Marvel
|4
|Fourth Down Set
|NFL
|6
|Wreck-It Ralph
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|6
|Marshmello Concert
|Marshmello
|7
|Endgame LTM
|Marvel
|8
|NERF
|NERF
|8
|Star-Lord and Black Widow
|Marvel
|8
|John Wick
|John Wick
|9
|Chief Hopper & Demogorgon
|Stranger Things
|9
|Clutch & Grind
|Air Jordan
|9
|Major Lazer
|Major Lazer
|X
|Psycho Bandit and Pandora
|Borderlands
|X
|Batman and Catwoman
|DC Comics
|X
Fortnite Chapter 2 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icons
|Media
|Season
|The New Trilogy
|Star Wars
|1
|Ninja
|Ninja
|1
|Birds of Prey
|DC Comics
|1
|Deadpool
|Marvel
|2
|Cuddlepool & Ravenpool
|Marvel
|2
|Cable, Psylocke, and Domino
|Marvel
|2
|Travis Scott, Astro Jack, and Astronomical
|Travis Scott
|2
|Aquaman
|DC Comics
|3
|Captain America
|Marvel
|3
|Black Manta
|DC Comics
|3
|Loserfruit
|Loserfruit
|3
|Nexus War
|Marvel
|4
|Llama-Rama #1
|Rocket League
|4
|Razor and Kurohomura
|Battle Breakers
|4
|Vanguard Squadron X-Wing
|Star Wars
|4
|Party Trooper
|J Balvin
|4
|Ghostbusters
|Ghostbusters
|4
|Lachlan
|Lachlan
|4
|The Last Laugh Bundle
|DC Comics
|4
|Gridiron Gang Set
|NFL
|4
|The Mandalorian
|Star Wars
|5
|Kratos
|God of War
|5
|Master Chief
|Halo
|5
|Daryl Dixon & Michonne
|The Walking Dead
|5
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
|Marvel
|5
|Green Arrow
|DC Comics
|5
|TheGrefg
|TheGrefg
|5
|Predator
|Predator
|5
|Sarah Connor & T-800
|Terminator
|5
|Snake Eyes
|G.I. Joe
|5
|End of Line Set
|Tron
|5
|The Flash
|DC Comics
|5
|Ryu & Chun Li
|Street Fighter
|5
|Ellen Ripley & Xenomorph
|Alien
|5
|Lazarbeam
|Lazarbeam
|5
|Ant-Man
|Marvel
|5
|Lara Croft
|Tomb Raider
|6
|Rebirth Raven
|DC Comics
|6
|Neymar Jr.
|Neymar
|6
|Llama-Rama #2
|Rocket League
|6
|Aloy
|Horizon
|6
|Rebirth Harley Quinn & Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|DC Comics
|6
|Batman Zero
|DC Comics
|6
|Beast Boy
|DC Comics
|6
|Catwoman Zero
|DC Comics
|6
|In The Paint Set & The Crossover
|NBA
|6
|Kelsier
|Mistborn
|6
|Deathstroke Zero
|DC Comics
|6
|Guggimon
|Superplastic
|7
|Rick Sanchez
|Rick and Morty
|7
|Clark Kent / Superman
|DC Comics
|7
|Harry Kane & Marco Reus
|UEFA Euro 2020
|7
|Thanos
|Marvel
|7
|Loki Laufeyson
|Marvel
|7
|Armored Batman Zero
|DC Comics
|7
|LeBron James & Tune Squad LeBron
|NBA / Space Jam: A New Legacy
|7
|Bugha
|Bugha
|7
|Ferrari 296 GTB + Racer Outfits
|Ferrari
|7
|Bloodsport
|DC Comics
|7
|Ariana Grande & Rift Tour
|Ariana Grande
|7
|Cammy & Guile
|Street Fighter
|7
|Dude & Good Guy
|Free Guy
|7
|Gamora
|Marvel
|7
|Wonder Woman
|DC Comics
|7
|Mecha Morty
|Rick and Morty
|7
|J Balvin
|J Balvin
|7
|Mike Lowrey
|Bad Boys
|7
|Shang-Chi
|Marvel
|7
|Carnage
|Marvel
|8
|Janky
|Superplastic
|8
|Fashion Banshee
Shady Doggo
Unchained Ramirez
Game Knight
|Balenciaga
|8
|Eddie Brock
|Marvel
|8
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Universal Classic Monsters
|8
|Rick Grimes
|The Walking Dead
|8
|KAWS Skeleton
|KAWS
|8
|Paul Atreides and Chani
|Dune
|8
|Spacefarer Ariana Grande
|Ariana Grande
|8
|The Mummy
|Universal Classic Monsters
|8
|Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine
|Resident Evil
|8
|The Batman Who Laughs
|DC Comics
|8
|Frankenstein’s Bride
|Universal Classic Monsters
|8
|El Chapulín Colorado
|Chespirito
|8
|Arcane Jinx
|League of Legends
|8
|Monopoly Tokens Bundle
|Monopoly
|8
|Dark Phoenix
|Marvel
|8
|Naruto Uzumaki
Sasuke Uchiha
Sakura Haruno
Kakashi Hatake
|Naruto
|8
|Radiohead
|Radiohead
|8
|Renee and Andre
|Moncler
|8
|Nick Fury
|Marvel
|8
|Swish and Hangtime
|Air Jordan
|8
Fortnite Chapter 3 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icon
|Media
|Season
|Spider-Man
|Marvel
|1
|Marcus Fenix & Kait Diaz
|Gears of War
|1
|Llama-Rama #3 (Sideswipe)
|Rocket League
|1
|Spider-Man & MJ
|Marvel
|1
|Follow the White Rabbit Set
|The Matrix
|1
|Boba Fett
|Star Wars
|1
|Cobra Kai Set
|Cobra Kai
|1
|Clint Barton & Kate Bishop
|Marvel
|1
|Arcane Vi
|League of Legends
|1
|Green Goblin
|Marvel
|1
|Marsha & MARSHINOBI
|Marshmello
|1
|Fennec Shand & Krrsantan
|Star Wars
|1
|Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
|Silk Sonic
|1
|Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer
|Uncharted
|1
|Rogue & Gambit
|Marvel
|1
|Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi
|Naomi Osaka
|1
|TARDIS
|Doctor Who
|1
|Doctor Strange
|Marvel
|2
|Prowler
|Marvel
|2
|Mary Jane Watson
|Marvel
|2
|Chloe Kim
|Chloe Kim
|2
|Diamond Pony
|Borderlands
|2
|Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir
|Assassin’s Creed
|2
|Basquiat Bundle
|Jean-Michel Basquiat
|2
|Lyric & Wilder
|Coachella
|2
|Moon Knight
|Marvel
|2
|Poet & Alto
|Coachella
|2
|Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.
|Wu-Tang Clan
|2
|Sakura & Blanka
|Street Fighter
|2
|Scarlet Witch
|Marvel
|2
|Chica
|Chica
|2
|RoboCop
|RoboCop
|2
|Ali-A
|Ali-A
|2
|Unofficial
|Unofficial
|2
|Obi-Wan Kenobi
|Star Wars
|2
|PAC-MAN Set
|Pac-Man
|2
|Darth Vader
|Star Wars
|3
|Indiana Jones
|Indiana Jones
|3
|Spider-Man Zero & Zero War
|Marvel
|3
|Hinata
Gaara
Itachi
Orochimaru
|Naruto
|3
|KAWSPEELY
|KAWS
|3
|Gods of Thunder Pack
|Marvel
|3
|John Cena
|WWE
|3
|Wolverine Zero
|Marvel
|3
|Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma & Beerus
|Dragon Ball
|3
|Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey & Exo Stranger
|Destiny
|3
|Patrick Mahomes & Mahomes Saucy Style
|Patrick Mahomes
|3
|Starfire
|DC Comics
|3
|Dreamer
|DC Comics
|3
|Spider-Gwen
|Marvel / Sony
|4
|SypherPK
|SypherPK
|4
|Iron Man Zero
|Marvel
|4
|Octane
|Rocket League
|4
|X-23
|Marvel
|4
|Mr. Meeseeks & Queen Summer
|Rick and Morty
|4
|Black Adam
|DC Comics
|4
|Ash Williams
|Evil Dead
|4
|Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa & Han Solo
|Star Wars
|4
|Pickle Rick
|Rick and Morty
|4
|A Goat
|Goat Simulator
|4
|Fortnite Football Club
|LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Neymar Jr, TheGrefg
|4
Fortnite Chapter 4 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icon
|Media
|Season
|Doom Slayer
|Doom
|1
|Geralt of Rivia
|The Witcher
|1
|Hulk
|Marvel
|1
|MrBeast & MrBeast6000
|MrBeast
|1
|Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might
|My Hero Academia
|1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo & Hoplite Giannis
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|1
|Isaac Clarke
|Dead Space
|1
|The Kid LAROI, The Rogue LAROI, and The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams
|The Kid LAROI
|1
|Son Gohan & Piccolo
|Dragon Ball
|1
|Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU) & BriteStar
|Marvel
|1
|Flakes Power
|Flakes Power
|1
|Adonis Creed
|Rocky
|1
|Eren Jaeger
|Attack on Titan
|2
|Leon S. Kennedy & Claire Redfield
|Resident Evil
|2
|Mikasa Ackermann & Captain Levi
|Attack on Titan
|2
|Sunset Alto & Desert Dawn Lyric
|Coachella
|2
|Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers
|Star Wars
|2
|Goku Black
|Dragon Ball
|2
|Amano’s Heart
|Yoshitaka Amano
|2
|Spider-Man (Miles Morales) & Spider-Man 2099
|Marvel
|2
|Optimus Prime
|Transformers
|3
|Optimus Primal
|Transformers
|3
|Maxxed Out Max, Airie, and Airphoria UEFN Experience
|Nike
|3
|Ciri & Yennefer of Vengerberg
|The Witcher
|3
|Nord Warrior
|The Elder Scrolls
|3
|Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela, and Bender Bending Rodríguez
|Futurama
|3
|Terminator
|Terminator
|3
|Yuji Itadori, Streetwear Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|3
|Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair
|WWE
|3
|Khaby Lame
|Khaby Lame
|4
|Ahsoka Tano
|Star Wars
|4
|Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, & Mina Ashido
|My Hero Academia
|4
|J Balvin Redux
|J Balvin
|4
|Transformers Pack (Bumblebee, Megatron, Battle Bus)
|Transformers
|4
|Jack Skellington
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|4
|Michael Myers
|Halloween
|4
|Alan Wake
|Alan Wake
|4
|Eleven
|Stranger Things
|OG
|Lewis Hamilton & Launch Day Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis Hamilton
|OG
|Invincible, Omni-Man, & Atom Eve
|Invincible
|OG
|Rap Boy, Slim Shady, & Marshall Never More
|Eminem
|OG
Fortnite Chapter 5 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icon
|Media
|Season
|Peter Griffin
|Family Guy
|1
|Solid Snake
|Metal Gear
|1
|LEGO Fortnite
|LEGO
|1
|The Weeknd and The Weeknd Combat
|The Weeknd
|1
|Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and April O’Neil
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|1
|Lamborghini Huracán STO
|Lamborghini
|1
|Frieza & Cell
|Dragon Ball
|1
|Raiden
|Metal Gear
|1
|The Giant Chicken
|Family Guy
|1
|McLaren 765LT
|McLaren Group
|1
|Disney x Epic Games
|Disney
|1
|Splinter, Shredder, Super Shredder, and Cowabunga
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|1
|Enigmatic Gaga and Chromatica Armor Gaga
|Lady Gaga
|1
|Aang, Avatar State Aang, Katara, Toph Beifong, Zuko, and Elements
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|2
|Blacktop Ballers
|National Basketball Association
|2
|Dagobah Luke, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper
|Star Wars
|2
|Eclipse & Airphorian
|Nike
|2
|Fender Stratocaster and Fender Precision Bass
|Fender
|2
|Green Roots Billie
|Billie Eilish
|2
|Guardians of the Galaxy Pack
|Marvel
|2
|Horizon and Cosma
|Coachella
|2
|Inferno Skeleton Balvin
|J Balvin
|2
|Korra
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|2
|Loki, God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir
|Marvel
|2
|Nike Goddess
|Nike
|2
|Red Roots Billie
|Billie Eilish
|2
|Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir
|Marvel
|2
|Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, and Dabi
|My Hero Academia
|2
|T-60 Power Armor
|Fallout
|3
|Wastelander Magneto
|Marvel
|3
|Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana
|Ariana Grande
|3
|The Employee
|Lethal Company
|3
|Metallica
|Metallica (with ESP, Gibson, TAMA, Zildjian, and Warwick)
|3
|Nick Eh 30
|Nick Eh 30
|3
|Adidas Decals
|Adidas
|3
|Nissan Z Performance
|Nissan
|3
|Weapon X
|Marvel
|3
|Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, Davy Jones, and Cursed Sails
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|3
|Tesla Cybertruck
|Tesla
|3
|Deadpool (Pen & Ink) and Wolverine (Pen & Ink)
|Marvel
|3
|Fall Guys Islands
|Fall Guys
|3
|Alan Walker
|Alan Walker
|3
|Android 17, Android 18, and Trunks
|Dragon Ball
|3
|Cyclops, Jubilee, and Colossus
|Marvel
|3
|Moff Gideon and IG-11
|Star Wars
|3
|1966 Cadillac DeVille
|Cadillac
|4
|Absolute Doom
|Marvel
|4
|Air Jordan 1
|Nike
|4
|Karol G
|Karol G
|4
|Billy
|Saw
|4
|BMW M240i
|BMW
|4
|Edward Scissorhands
|Edward Scissorhands
|4
|Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline
|Fast & Furious
|4
|Ice Spice
|Ice Spice
|4
|Juice WRLD
|Juice WRLD
|4
|Leatherface
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|4
|Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil
|Disney Villains
|4
|McLaren Senna
|McLaren Group
|4
|Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone
|The Incredibles
|4
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS
|Porsche
|4
|Rap Boy Reloaded
|Eminem
|4
|Ravemello
|Marshmello
|4
|Remix: The Prelude
|Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice
|4
|Rubius
|El Rubius
|4
|Sally and Pumpkin King
|The NightmareBefore Christmas
|4
|Shaq (DJ Diesel) and Super Shaq
|Shaquille O’Neal
|4
|She-Venom and Agony
|Marvel
|4
|Snoop
|Snoop Dogg
|Chapter 2 Remix
Fortnite Chapter 6 Collaborations
|Collaboration
|Icon
|Media
|Season
|Hero Baymax
|Big Hero 6
|1
|Godzilla Evolved
|Godzilla | MonsterVerse
|1
|Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
|Fast & Furious | Dodge
|1
|Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man Noir
|Marvel | Sony
|1
|Doom 2099 and Rivaled Sailer
|Marvel Rivals
|1
|Garog and Samael
|Unreal Tournament
|1
|The Incredible
|The Incredibles
|1
|Platinum The Weeknd, Platinum Gaga, Platinum Billie Eilish, and Platinum Karol G
|The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Karol G
|1
|Lionel Messi and Streetwear Spark Messi
|Lionel Messi
|1
|Plungerman and Skibidi Toilet
|Skibidi Toilet
|1
|Santa Dogg
|Snoop Dogg
|1
|Mariah Carey and Santa Suit Mariah
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn
|DC Comics
|1
|Snoop Wrapped
|Cadillac | Snoop Dogg
|1
|Lamborghini Urus SE
|Lamborghini
|1
|Santa Shaq
|Shaquille O’Neal
|1
|V, Johnny Silverhand, and Quadra Turbo-R
|Cyberpunk 2077
|1
|Darth Vader Samurai and Stormtrooper Samurai
|Star Wars
|1
|Hatsune Miku and Neko Hatsune Miku
|Hatsune Miku
|1
|Kong and Mechagodzilla
|MonsterVerse
|1
|Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru Shinomiya
|Kaiju No. 8
|1
|Flightalis
|Nike | Air Jordan
|1
|Ryomen Sukuna, Toji Fushiguro, and Mahito
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|1
|adidas Kicks
|Adidas
|1
|Iron Man
|Marvel
|1
|Jake Sully and Neytiri
|Avatar
|1
|Sub-Zero (MK3)
|Mortal Kombat
|2
|AC Milan x PUMA x Off-White
|AC Milan | PUMA | Off-White
|2
|Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine
|Cowboy Bebop
|2
|Allen the Alien and Dupli-Kate
|Invincible
|2
|Crocs Kicks
|Crocs
|2
|Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
|Jeep
|2
|Lara Croft (2000s)
|Tomb Raider
|2
|Shohei Ohtani and Samurai Shohei
|Shohei Ohtani | Major League Baseball
|2
|Clix and Sparx
|Clix
|2
|RAM 1500 RHO
|Ram Trucks
|2
|Up From The Bottom Bundle
|Linkin Park
|2
|Iconica Prime
|Adidas
|2
|Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
|Lamborghini
|2
|Scorpion (MK3), Kitana (MK3), Raiden (MK3), and Klassic Kombat
|Mortal Kombat
|2
|Negan and The Walking Dead x UEFN
|The Walking Dead
|2
|Sabrina Carpenter and Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter
|Sabrina Carpenter
|2
|Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline
|Adventure Time
|2
|Vans Kicks
|Vans
|2
|Undertaker and Cody Rhodes
|WWE
|2
|Casey Jones, Bebop, Krang’s Android, Rocksteady, and Turtle Van
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|2
|Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
|Ford
|2
|Courtside Axo and Stix
|National Basketball Association
|2
|First Order Stormtrooper
|Star Wars
|2
|Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink) and White Widow (Pen & Ink)
|Marvel
|2
|Galactic Battle
|Star Wars
|Mini Season 1
|Champion Clix, Champion Bugha, Champion Lachlan, and Champion Loserfruit
|Clix, Bugha, Lachlan, and Loserfruit
|Mini Season 1
|K.I.T.T.
|Knight Rider
|Mini Season 1
|Ferrari 296 GTB
|Ferrari
|Mini Season 1
|Dance With Sabrina LTM
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Mini Season 1
|Superman and Robin
|DC Comics
|3
|Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, and Cleveland Brown
|Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and Family Guy
|3
|Ford Bronco Raptor
|Ford
|3
|Die With A Smile Bruno and Bruno-San
|Bruno Mars
|3
|Sonny
|Son Heung-min
|3
|Fennec ZR-F Bundle
|Adidas | Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United
|3
|The Games Set, Squid Grounds, and Squid Game x UEFN
|Squid Game
|3
|Puma Kicks
|Puma
|3
|Ford Mustang GTD + T-Pain Bundle
|Ford | T-Pain
|3
|Mister Terrific and The Engineer (DC)
|DC Comics
|3
|Cyborg
|DC Comics
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
|Chevrolet
|3
|Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm
|Marvel
|3
|Eva and Rove
|Nike
|3
|Blitz Boss Ninja and Blitz Royale Week 8
|Ninja
|3
|Mad Moxxi
|Borderlands
|3
|MSCHF Big Red Boot
|MSCHF
|3
|deadmau5
|deadmau5
|3
|McLaren 570S
|McLaren
|3
|UNSC Spartan
|Halo
|4
|Green Ranger, Dino Megazord, and Power Rangers Bundle
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
|4
|BMW M3 (E30)
|BMW
|4
|Russel, Murdoc, Noodle, and 2D
|Gorillaz
|4
|Front Man
|Squid Game
|4
|Saitama, Genos, and Terrible Tornado
|One-Punch Man
|4
|The Scout
|Deep Rock Galactic
|4
|Beavis and Butt-Head
|Beavis and Butt-Head
|4
|Kai Cenat
|Kai Cenat
|4
Note: We will update this article every time there are new Fortnite collaborations.
With over 400 Fortnite collaborations across six chapters, this game has become the ultimate crossover playground where pop culture collides. As new partnerships drop regularly, there’s never been a better time to jump in and experience this ever-expanding universe of possibilities. Which collaboration is your favorite?