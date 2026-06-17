No exact release windows have been confirmed for any of the announced collabs.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Vampire Survivors, Phantom Blade Zero, and Control Resonant are the four crossovers named so far.

Epic Games just wrapped up its Unreal Fest 2026 showcase in Chicago, and while most of the spotlight went to engine tech and the Unreal Engine 6 reveal, there was a smaller announcement buried in the presentation that's already got the Fortnite community hyped up. A new wave of crossovers is heading your way, and a few of the names involved might actually surprise you. Here is the list of all Fortnite collabs announced at Unreal Fest 2026. Check them out!

Epic Dropped a Huge List of Fortnite Collabs at Unreal Fest 2026

During the State of Unreal presentation, the Fortnite team revealed that more than 30 new gaming collaborations are coming this year. That's a huge number, even for Fortnite, and it follows recent crossovers like the Resident Evil Requiem cosmetic that has already appeared in the Item Shop.

Out of that big batch, only four games have been named so far. The rest are still under wraps, but based on how Epic usually rolls these out, expect more reveals to pop out in over the coming months.

A big part of why these collabs exist comes down to the Epic Games Store. Several recent Fortnite crossovers have used a gift-with-purchase setup. So, if you buy the partnered game through the Epic Games Store, you get the matching Fortnite cosmetic for free.

All Confirmed Fortnite Collabs at Unreal Fest 2026

Here's a quick look at what's locked in right now:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

This is probably the collab many players are looking forward to the most. Sonic has appeared in several crossovers over the years, but a Fortnite partnership has been missing until now. It's still unclear if the collaboration will include a full Sonic outfit for Battle Royale or focus on vehicle cosmetics inspired by Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero follows Soul, a warrior seeking revenge in a dark fantasy version of ancient China. Since the game's release has been delayed to October, the Fortnite collaboration could arrive around the same time to support the launch. A Soul outfit seems likely, alongside cosmetics like pickaxes that are inspired by the game's sword-focused combat.

Control Resonant

Fans of Control Resonant know Jesse Faden as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, armed with powerful abilities and the shape-shifting Service Weapon. Control Resonant continues the story of Jesse and her brother Dylan. With the sequel expected later this year, a September crossover would make sense, potentially adding both siblings as playable Fortnite skins.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is the wildcard here. The indie hit is known for its simple gameplay, where players survive massive enemy hordes while weapons attack automatically. Epic hasn't shared any details about the crossover yet, but the game's popularity could make it a memorable addition when it eventually arrives.

When Will These Collabs Drop in Fortnite?

This is the part Epic hasn't nailed down publicly. None of the four announced collabs has a confirmed release window yet. Based on each game's own launch timeline, Phantom Blade Zero and Control Resonant both look likely to land closer to their respective release months later in the year, while Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and Vampire Survivors could show up earlier since neither title is connected to a major upcoming launch date.