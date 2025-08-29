Home » Gaming » How to Get Corvo Back Bling and Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite

How to Get Corvo Back Bling and Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Epic Games never fails to give us free cosmetics, and this time, you can get the Corvo Back Bling and Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite! Unlocking the back bling is super easy, and even the pickaxe is more accessible than previous tournament rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get the Corvo Back Bling in Fortnite

Getting the Corvo back bling without having to spend V-Bucks in Fortnite is honestly very easy. You just need 5 points in the Blitz Mobile Cup, and trust me, that’s not hard at all. The tournament runs every Thursday or Friday, depending on where you live, and it will stay until October 24th, 2025.

Corvo Back Bling Corvus Claws Pickaxe

It’s a solo event, so you don’t need to worry about finding teammates. Here’s how the point system works:

PlacementPoints
Victory Royale10 points
2nd Place9 points
3rd Place8 points
4th Place7 points
5th Place6 points
6th Place5 points
7th Place4 points
8th Place3 points
9th Place2 points
10th Place1 point
Each Elimination+1 point

You can earn 5 points just by placing 6th in a single match. Even if you consistently finish around 10th place, a few eliminations will quickly add up, allowing you to unlock the free cosmetics in just a couple of matches.

How to Get the Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite

Corvo Back Bling Corvus Claws Pickaxe

The pickaxe is trickier because only top players in each region can claim it. Here’s how many spots are available, depending on what region you are playing in:

RegionTop Players Required
EUTop 3,450 players
NA-CTop 1,900 players
NA-WTop 950 players
ASIATop 750 players
BRTop 950 players
METop 950 players
OCETop 650 players

Your best bet is playing in the EU since they have the most spots available. You’ll need to grind hard and aim for high placements with lots of eliminations.

Don’t stress if you can’t snag these items from the tournament. Epic Games has been putting most cosmetics in the Item Shop eventually, so you might see them there later. But hey, free is always better than paying V-Bucks, right? So you better jump into the next Blitz Mobile Cup and grab that Corvo Back Bling Corvus Claws Pickaxe! It’s seriously one of the easiest free rewards Fortnite has offered in a while.

There are also some other free skins you can get in Fortnite such as NITE Unit Marksman and Thrilldiver skins. Get them while they last!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Duck Evolution Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Build a Tractor Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Grow a Garden Fairy Update Countdown & Release Date

Today’s Octordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

EA FC 26 Player Ratings Leak Shows Major Upgrades

Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

Roblox Fish It Boats List

Genshin Impact Arlecchino Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Grow a Garden – All Merchants List