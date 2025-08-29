How to Get Corvo Back Bling and Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite

Epic Games never fails to give us free cosmetics, and this time, you can get the Corvo Back Bling and Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite! Unlocking the back bling is super easy, and even the pickaxe is more accessible than previous tournament rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get the Corvo Back Bling in Fortnite

Getting the Corvo back bling without having to spend V-Bucks in Fortnite is honestly very easy. You just need 5 points in the Blitz Mobile Cup, and trust me, that’s not hard at all. The tournament runs every Thursday or Friday, depending on where you live, and it will stay until October 24th, 2025.

It’s a solo event, so you don’t need to worry about finding teammates. Here’s how the point system works:

Placement Points Victory Royale 10 points 2nd Place 9 points 3rd Place 8 points 4th Place 7 points 5th Place 6 points 6th Place 5 points 7th Place 4 points 8th Place 3 points 9th Place 2 points 10th Place 1 point Each Elimination +1 point

You can earn 5 points just by placing 6th in a single match. Even if you consistently finish around 10th place, a few eliminations will quickly add up, allowing you to unlock the free cosmetics in just a couple of matches.

How to Get the Corvus Claws Pickaxe in Fortnite

The pickaxe is trickier because only top players in each region can claim it. Here’s how many spots are available, depending on what region you are playing in:

Region Top Players Required EU Top 3,450 players NA-C Top 1,900 players NA-W Top 950 players ASIA Top 750 players BR Top 950 players ME Top 950 players OCE Top 650 players

Your best bet is playing in the EU since they have the most spots available. You’ll need to grind hard and aim for high placements with lots of eliminations.

Don’t stress if you can’t snag these items from the tournament. Epic Games has been putting most cosmetics in the Item Shop eventually, so you might see them there later. But hey, free is always better than paying V-Bucks, right? So you better jump into the next Blitz Mobile Cup and grab that Corvo Back Bling Corvus Claws Pickaxe! It’s seriously one of the easiest free rewards Fortnite has offered in a while.

There are also some other free skins you can get in Fortnite such as NITE Unit Marksman and Thrilldiver skins. Get them while they last!