Fortnite CouRageJD Icon Skin: Release Date and How to Get

CouRageJD is finally getting his own Icon Series skin, ending years of memes and jokes about him never getting one. Jack Dunlop has officially revealed his full bundle, complete with new outfits and themed cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite CouRageJD Icon Skin.

Fortnite CouRageJD Icon Skin Release Date

The CouRageJD Icon Skin bundle will be released in Fortnite on December 17th, 2025, at 4 PM PT. Here are the release dates and times in different regions:

Timezone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) December 17 – 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) December 17 – 7:00 PM CET (Central European Time) December 18 – 12:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) December 18 – 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) December 18 – 1:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) December 18 – 2:00 PM

If you want to set an alarm for the release, here is the exact countdown to help you:

Check out the trailer for the collaboration below:

What’s Included in the Bundle

The CouRageJD bundle comes with way more than just one skin. The bundle includes the base skin that looks just like CouRage himself, with two styles, one with a white jacket and another with a black jacket. You’ll notice his lion logo everywhere, from his chain to his pickaxe.

There’s also a “Final Boss” version that turns CouRage into a full knight. You can pick between black-and-red or white-and-gold armor, and the lion logo is right there on the chest plate. Plus, he reimagined the classic Red Knight skin with his own colors and branding while keeping the original vibe.

Besides the skins, the bundle will also include:

A lion-themed pickaxe with a built-in Leviathan emote

Lion backbling

Two emotes

A wrap

LEGO versions of everything

Louis the dog, CouRage’s actual pet, will become the first-ever Icon Series Sidekick.

How to Get Fortnite CouRageJD Icon Skin Bundle

To get the CouRageJD Icon Series bundle, you can buy it directly from the Item Shop when it drops. There is also another way you can get this bundle early. You can join the CouRage Icon Cup on December 13th, 2025.

If you place first in your region, you’ll get the entire bundle four days early. Even if you just earn eight points, you’ll snag a 100 Thieves emoticon. Here are the rewards:

100 Thieves emoticon for earning 8 points.

for earning 8 points. CourageJD set and Louis for top-placing players.

for top-placing players. Courageous Knight skin for top-placing players.

CouRage started working on this collaboration back in May 2024, so it’s been over a year in the making. This puts him alongside other big names like Ninja, SypherPK, and Nick Eh 30 in the Icon Series. If you’re a CouRageJD fan, mark your calendar for December 17. This bundle has everything you need to rep your favorite creator in-game.