How to Find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 7 and OG

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 is here, and that means Crackshot’s Cabin is back on the map. If you’re looking to visit this iconic winter location, you’re going to be so happy to know that it’s available in both Chapter 7 and Fortnite OG Season 7. Here’s exactly where to find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite modes.

Crackshot’s Cabin Location in Fortnite Chapter 7

In the current Chapter 7 map, you will find Crackshot’s Cabin sitting right at the peak of Sunset Falls. Just head to the snowy northern part of the map and look for the peak area.

When you land there, you will see Lt. Winter NPC walking around outside. Inside the cabin, you will find chests and a present waiting for you. The loot is pretty decent, so it’s worth stopping by if you’re rotating through the area. Plus, one of the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 quests is to find Lt. Winter and bring him a Perfect Gift. Now you know where to find him when the quest drops on December 24th!

Crackshot’s Cabin Location in Fortnite OG Season 7

The OG version of Crackshot’s Cabin is actually located in a different spot. You’ll find it in the southwest corner of the map, north of Frosty Flights and west of Polar Peak. It’s pretty easy to spot once you’re in that area.

This version looks a bit different. There’s no fancy decorations outside, but inside, you’ll see a Christmas tree with gift-wrapped chests around it. There are typically three golden present chests, two under the tree and one near the wooden bear statue.

One important thing to note is that you must actually walk inside the cabin for the OG quest to be considered complete. Don’t get eliminated before you step through that door, or you’ll have to come back and do it again.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite. Both cabin locations are worth visiting for the loot and seasonal vibes. Don’t forget to stop by on December 24th if you want to complete that Lt. Winter quest in Chapter 7. Happy hunting, and enjoy Winterfest 2025!