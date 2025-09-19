Fortnite Creators Can Now Sell Items and Earn More Money – Here’s How

Epic Games just dropped some huge news for Fortnite creators. Starting this December, Fortnite Creators will be able to sell items directly inside their custom islands. This is a game-changer that could help creators make serious money from their hard work. Keep reading if you want to know how the system works!

What Items Can Fortnite Creators Sell in Their Islands?

You can create and sell two types of items in your Fortnite islands:

Durable Items – These are things that stick around in a player’s inventory, like special weapons or cosmetic gear.

– These are things that stick around in a player’s inventory, like special weapons or cosmetic gear. Consumable Items – Theseare one-time use things like health potions or power-ups that disappear after being used.

Epic is giving you the tools through their Verse-based API and new UEFN features to make these items. You’ll have full control over what you create and how much you charge for it. Just remember, you can only sell digital items right now. No physical stuff like t-shirts or toys.

How Much Money You’ll Make?

Normally, creators would earn 50% of the V-Bucks value from their item sales. But Epic is doing something special for the launch period. From December 2025 through the end of 2026, you’ll get 100% of the V-Bucks value. That’s double the normal rate for over a year.

Time Period Creator Share Real Money Equivalent December 2025 – December 2026 100% of V-Bucks value ~74% of retail spending January 2027 onwards 50% of V-Bucks value ~37% of retail spending

The reason it’s not a full 100% of what players spend is because of platform fees. Epic has to pay between 12% (on their own store) and 30% (on consoles) to process payments. On average, these fees are about 26%.

Another good news for you! Epic isn’t just adding item sales. This time, they’re also improving how you earn money from people playing your islands. The engagement payout system is getting some major upgrades starting November 1st, 2025.

The biggest change is how they reward you for bringing in new players. If you get someone new to play Fortnite or bring back someone who hasn’t played in a while, you’ll earn 75% of what those players contribute to the payout pool for their first six months. The new engagement formula looks at five main things:

How many minutes people play your island.

How many new players you bring to Fortnite.

How many old players you bring back to the game.

Playtime around when people spend V-Bucks.

How well your island keeps players coming back.

There’s also an important change to prevent cheating. Only playtime from people who have actually bought something in Fortnite will count toward payouts. This stops people from using fake accounts to boost their numbers.

Starting November 17th, you can set up advertising campaigns for your islands. Then on November 24th, the new Sponsored Row goes live in Fortnite’s Discover section.

You’ll bid against other creators for the top spots, just like advertising on other platforms. Epic will share market data so you know what to expect when bidding. The cool part is that 50% of the money spent on ads goes back into the engagement payout pool, making everyone earn more. During the launch period through 2026, it’ll be 100%.

Build Your Community with Fortnite Creator Communities

Epic is launching Fortnite Creator Communities in the coming months. This feature lets you talk directly with your players through posts that include text and pictures.

You can share island updates, announce events, ask for feedback, and build a real community around your content. Your posts will show up in multiple places, such as island lobbies, creator pages, and even a special row in Discover. Players can like your posts in Fortnite and reply to them on the web.

This is huge because it gives you a direct line to your audience instead of relying on social media platforms that might not reach everyone.

What Is Fortnite Thin Client and How Does It Help?

Epic recently made Fortnite downloads faster and smaller, especially on mobile and PC with Thin Client. Later this year, players will be able to download and play your islands before installing other game modes. This means people can jump into your content faster, which should help with player retention.

Looking at these changes, Fortnite might become one of the best platforms for creators. Compared to others, it offers better revenue sharing, especially at launch. Now Fortnite Creators can sell items and earn more money with engagement payouts and community tools. If you already build islands in UEFN, it’s a good time to plan what items to sell right now!