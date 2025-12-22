Players Can Get Fortnite Crew Membership for $1 – Here’s How

Looking to grab the Fortnite Crew goodies, but feel like it’s too expensive? What if I told you that you can actually make it cheap, only a dollar, to claim them? It sounds too good to be true, but it’s real, and there are lots of players who are already taking advantage of it. If you want to save some money, here’s everything you need to know about how to claim Fortnite Crew for $1 with this deal.

How the $1 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Works

Currently, Xbox is discounting its Game Pass Ultimate subscription to $1 for 14 days if you are a new user. If you’re already a subscriber or used to have it, I’m sorry, but you won’t be able to grab this offer.

Why should you care about this subscription? Because when you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’re not just getting one thing, you’re getting a bunch of stuff that Fortnite players actually want. First up is the Fortnite Crew membership. This gives you the current Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and the monthly Crew Pack with exclusive outfits and back blings. If you bought Fortnite Crew by itself, it would cost you $11.99 a month. So you’re already saving money.

However, there’s one thing you need to remember: After your first month ends, the subscription jumps to $29.99 per month. If you only want the $1 deal, make sure you cancel after claiming the Fortnite Crew rewards.

How to Claim Your Fortnite Crew Benefits

To claim the Fortnite Crew benefits for $1 with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, follow these steps:

Go to the Xbox Store on your PC or Xbox console. Find Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and click subscribe. Make sure you’re signing up as a new user to get the $1 deal. Complete the payment process. Open Fortnite on one of these platforms and log in to your Fortnite account. Your Crew benefits will show up automatically. After making sure the rewards are claimed, head back to the Microsoft Store and cancel your subscription.

What Else Comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Besides Fortnite Crew, you’re getting access to over 500 games you can play on Xbox, PC, and even some handheld devices. The subscription also includes EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, online multiplayer for Xbox consoles, and you can stream games from the cloud. Some pretty big games are in the library, too, like Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo IV.

If you were planning to buy the Battle Pass or Fortnite Crew anyway, this is a no-brainer. You’re paying $1 instead of the usual $11.99 for Crew, and you get a lot of extra games to try out. Just remember to cancel before the month ends if you don’t want to pay $30 next month.

Now that you know how to claim the Fortnite Crew rewards for just a dollar, make your move before the discount expires!