Fortnite Crew December Update: All Battle Passes Now Included

Starting December 1st, 2024, Fortnite Crew is getting a massive upgrade. This time, subscribers will get access to every battle pass in the game. This is a huge improvement from the current system where you’d need to buy each pass separately. Read on to find out more about the Fortnite Crew December update and all the Battle Passes that are included in the pack.

What’s Included in the New Fortnite Crew?

The new Fortnite Crew subscription is an awesome value package for players. It offers a cost-effective bundle for only $11.99, including access to all premium content and passes, saving thousands of V-Bucks compared to purchasing items separately. Here is everything that comes with the subscription:

Battle Pass

LEGO Pass

Music Pass

Rocket League’s Rocket Pass Premium

Fortnite OG Pass (launching December 6th, 2024)

1,000 monthly V-Bucks

Monthly Crew Pack Outfits

Crew Pack Legacy Styles

Any future passes that get added

Important Changes for Fortnite Crew Subscribers

From December 1st, 2024, all new subscribers will only receive premium rewards, including those coming from the Battle Pass, while their subscription remains active. If the subscription is canceled, rewards can only be claimed until the end of the current billing period.

For current subscribers who joined before December 1st, there are no changes to the Battle Pass benefits. They will keep their Battle Pass rewards even if they cancel. However, if they cancel and resubscribe again later, then the new rules will apply. For more details on these changes, you can visit Fortnite Crew terms.

Fortnite Battle Pass Price Increased

The regular Battle Pass will now cost 1,000 V-Bucks. This is an increase from the previous price of 950. However, some pricing adjustments also bring savings, such as the 25 Battle Pass Reward Bundle, which is now 1,800 V-Bucks instead of 1,850. Additionally, the Battle Bundle, which includes the Pass and 25 rewards, is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks.

This change offers incredible value for regular Fortnite players. Instead of buying multiple passes separately (each usually costing 1,400 V-Bucks), you get everything in one subscription. Plus, XP earned in any mode counts towards all passes, making progress in the game much easier.

The only catch is that new subscribers need to maintain their subscriptions to keep accessing premium rewards. However, considering the amount of content included, $11.99 monthly could be a great deal if you enjoy different Fortnite game modes. Are you going to subscribe to the new Fortnite Crew bundle?