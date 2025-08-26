Home » Gaming » How to Get Augury Skin in Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack

Shida Aruya
The Augury skin is coming to Fortnite as part of the Crew Pack, and it looks amazing. This mystical character brings a dark, prophetic vibe and is perfect if you love mysterious outfits. If you want to add this unique skin to your collection, here is how to get the Augury skin in the Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack.

Augury Skin in Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack

How to Get Augury Skin in Fortnite

The Augury outfit stands out with its mystical design and dark aesthetic. When you equip this skin, you will look especially mysterious and powerful-looking. The character design suggests someone who can see into the future, which fits perfectly with the “Augury” name.

What makes this skin even better is that it comes with multiple variants. Just like previous Crew Pack skins, you’ll get different color options and styles to match your mood or other cosmetics in your locker.

Augury Skin in Fortnite

Here are the steps if you want to claim the Augury skin bundle in Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack:

  1. Open Fortnite and go to the Item Shop or Battle Pass section.
  2. Find the Crew subscription area.
  3. Select Join Now and complete the $11.99 monthly payment.
  4. Make sure you subscribe before September 30th, 2025, if you want the Bernie bundle.
  5. Open your Fortnite locker because all items are automatically added upon subscription confirmation.
Fortnite Crew Pack Bundle

The Augury skin is just one part of what makes the Crew Pack valuable. Your monthly subscription also includes:

  • 1,000 V-Bucks every month, which alone is worth $7.99 if you bought them separately,
  • The Current Battle Pass is included, so you don’t need to buy it separately. This saves you another 950 V-Bucks.
  • You also get access to the Music Pass, LEGO Pass (Expeditions), OG Pass, and Rocket Pass.

What’s Included in Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack?

When you subscribe to the September 2025 Crew Pack, you don’t just get the skin. Here’s what comes in the full bundle:

Skin and CosmeticsIcon
Augury SkinAugury Skin in Fortnite
Seer Scythe PickaxeAugury Skin in Fortnite
Prophetic Exo Spine Backbling
Ominous Orbs EmoteAugury Skin in Fortnite

The Augury skin offers something different from the usual bright, colorful skins we often see. With multiple variants coming with the skin, you’ll have options to customize your look. These variants unlock over time if you keep your Crew subscription active, giving you even more value! Are you going to subscribe to Fortnite Crew this month?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

