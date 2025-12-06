How to Get Carletta Skin in Fortnite December 2025 Crew Pack

The Carletta skin is coming to Fortnite’s Crew Pack this month. This character has a mysterious poison-themed outfit with an elegant and deadly look that is great for players who like dark and sophisticated designs. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Carletta skin in the Fortnite December 2025 Crew Pack.

How to Get Carletta Skin in Fortnite

Carletta brings a beautiful turquoise-colored venomous aesthetic, complete with poison-inspired details and a design that screams danger and elegance. Like most Crew Pack exclusives, the Carletta skin won’t just come in one design. You’ll be able to unlock alternate color schemes and variations each month through Carletta’s Legacy Styles, allowing you to switch between styles based on your mood or loadout setup.

If you want to add the Carletta bundle to your collection, follow these steps:

Open Fortnite and go to the Item Shop or Battle Pass section. Find the Fortnite Crew tab. Select Join Now and complete your $11.99 monthly subscription. Make sure to subscribe before December 31st, 2025, so you can claim this skin. Once your payment is confirmed, all the rewards will automatically appear in your locker.

The December 2025 Crew Pack offers more than just a new skin. Along with Carletta, subscribers receive several bonuses that make the monthly plan worth it:

1,000 V-Bucks added to your account each month.

added to your account each month. The current Battle Pass .

. Access to extra passes like the Music Pass, LEGO Pass, OG Pass, and Rocket Pass.

What’s Included in Fortnite December 2025 Crew Pack?

Here’s a list of everything included in December’s bundle:

Skin and Cosmetic Icon Carletta Skin Carletta LEGO Variant Aqua Tofana Backbling Poison’s Kiss Pickaxe

Carletta’s set includes gear that matches her poison theme, such as the Aqua Tofana back bling, the deadly Poison’s Kiss pickaxe, and an exclusive LEGO Variant that keeps all her signature details. Are you going to get it?