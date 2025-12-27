How to Get Gale Skin in Fortnite January 2026 Crew Pack

The Gale skin is heading to Fortnite! This outfit gives you an ice-warrior vibe with a massive crystalline formation around the head and upper body area, which makes it pretty cool. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Gale skin in the Fortnite January 2026 Crew Pack.

How to Get Gale Skin in Fortnite

Gale’s skin has the flowing ice shards on his body with a beautiful turquoise blue color that’s almost glowing. Underneath all the blue ice formations, he is wearing darker clothing or armor on his body. This outfit is perfect to wear during Winterfest 2025.

Just like other Crew Pack skins, you won’t be stuck with one look. Gale comes with Legacy Styles that unlock each month, so you can switch between different colors and designs, depending on how you’re feeling that day.

Want to add Gale to your locker? Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Fortnite and head to the Item Shop or Battle Pass section. Look for the Fortnite Crew tab at the top. Click Join Now and pay the $11.99 monthly subscription fee. Subscribe before January 31st, 2026, to make sure you don’t miss out on this pack. After your payment goes through, everything shows up in your locker right away.

On top of the cosmetics, your subscription also includes these monthly bonuses:

1,000 V-Bucks added to your account each month.

added to your account each month. The current Battle Pass .

. Access to extra passes like the Music Pass, LEGO Pass, OG Pass, and Rocket Pass.

The subscription renews each month automatically unless you cancel it. You can cancel anytime through your account settings, but you’ll keep the rewards you already claimed.

Also, currently, Xbox is discounting its Game Pass Ultimate subscription to $1 for 14 days if you are a new user, and this subscription includes the Fortnite Crew Pack. If you play on Xbox and haven’t subscribed to the Game Pass Ultimate, you’d better do it!

What’s Included in Fortnite January 2026 Crew Pack?

Here’s a list of everything included in the January 2026 bundle:

Skin and Cosmetic Image Gale Skin Gale LEGO Variant Frostbound Exo-Spine Backbling Slapshot Slashers Pickaxe

If you add up everything, you are actually getting way more value than what you pay. The 1,000 V-Bucks alone almost cover the subscription cost, and that’s before counting the Battle Pass, which is 950 V-Bucks and all the exclusive cosmetics. Gale won’t return to the Item Shop either, so this is your only chance to grab this ice-warrior look. Are you going to get it?