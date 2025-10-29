How to Get Maxx Speed Skin in Fortnite November 2025 Crew Pack

The Maxx Speed skin is coming to Fortnite’s Crew Pack next month. This character has a cool racing-style outfit with a fast and sharp look that fits players who like action and modern designs. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Maxx Speed skin in the Fortnite November 2025 Crew Pack.

How to Get Maxx Speed Skin in Fortnite

Maxx Speed brings a futuristic racer aesthetic, complete with black armor, yellow accents, and a helmet design that screams “speed.” The outfit perfectly mixes style and power, giving it a look that feels right at home in Fortnite’s modern lineup.

Like most Crew Pack exclusives, the Maxx Speed skin won’t just come in one design. You’ll be able to unlock alternate color schemes and variations each month, allowing you to switch between styles based on your mood or loadout setup.

If you want to add the Maxx Speed bundle to your collection, here’s what to do:

Open Fortnite and go to the Item Shop or Battle Pass section. Find the Fortnite Crew tab. Select Join Now and complete your $11.99 monthly subscription. Make sure to subscribe before November 30th, 2025, so you don’t miss out. Once your payment is confirmed, all the rewards will automatically appear in your locker.

The November 2025 Crew Pack offers more than just a new skin. Along with Maxx Speed, subscribers receive several bonuses that make the monthly plan worth it:

1,000 V-Bucks added to your account each month.

added to your account each month. The Current Battle Pass , saving you 950 V-Bucks compared to buying it separately.

, saving you 950 V-Bucks compared to buying it separately. Access to extra passes like the Music Pass, LEGO Pass (Expeditions), OG Pass, and Rocket Pass.

What’s Included in Fortnite November 2025 Crew Pack?

Here’s a list of everything included in the November’s bundle:

Skin and Cosmetic Icon Maxx Speed Outfit Maxx Speed LEGO Variant Racer’s Reavers Pickaxe Control Center Backbling

Maxx Speed’s set includes gear that matches his racing theme—a back bling that looks like a racing steering wheel with a digital screen, a dual-blade pickaxe with orange racing stripes, and a LEGO-style version that keeps all his signature details.

The Maxx Speed skin is a great addition for players who like outfits that balance flash and function. Plus, with the extra styles that come with continued Crew membership, you’ll always have something new to show off.