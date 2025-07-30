How to Get Bernie Skin in Fortnite August 2025 Crew Pack

The August 2025 Crew Pack is coming in two days, and it looks great. We’re getting the Bernie skin, a female character with colorful hair and a bold yellow outfit. Like always, Crew subscribers will get their V-Bucks plus this new skin bundle. Here is how to get Bernie skin in the Fortnite August 2025 Crew Pack.

How to Get Bernie Skin in Fortnite

The August Crew Pack will be released on August 1st, 2025, and you will get the full skin bundle with those Legacy Styles that unlock over time. Keeping your Crew subscription should give you extra customization options in the next few months. That’s how it’s worked with past releases.

The Bernie skin Legacy Styles include:

Cuddle Team Legacy, where the outfit turns all pink.

Auric Legacy, where the hair and outfit change into black and gold

Two new blue and white color combinations for the outfit.

The Cosmic Legacy style.

Here is how to get the Bernie skin bundle in Fortnite August 2025 Crew Pack:

Open Fortnite and go to the Item Shop or Battle Pass section. Find the Crew subscription area. Select Join Now and complete the $11.99 monthly payment. Make sure you subscribe before August 30th, 2025, if you want the Bernie bundle. Open your Fortnite locker because all items are automatically added upon subscription confirmation.

The August Crew Pack will also include these usual perks:

1,000 V-Bucks

Current Battle Pass

Music Pass

LEGO Pass (Expeditions)

OG Pass

Rocket Pass

What’s Included in Fortnite August 2025 Crew Pack?

The Fortnite August 2025 Crew Pack will include several Bernie-related items:

Skin and Cosmetics Icon Bernie skin Bernie LEGO Variant Torto-Nade Backbling Trap Claws Pickaxe

The August 2025 Crew Pack looks like it has a fun, colorful style that should work well with other bright cosmetics. The unique design should give you lots of ways to customize your look.