Fortnite Crew V-Bucks Change: Is the Subscription Still Worth It?

Crew subscribers are about to get less for the same price. Starting June 6th, 2026, Fortnite Crew V-Bucks change from 1,000 to 800, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it, unless you renew before that date. Epic has already been tightening the economy throughout early 2026, and this is just the latest move. It’s not a great look, but it’s happening either way.

Fortnite Crew V-Bucks Change

The main change is that if your Fortnite Crew subscription renews on or after June 6th, 2026, you’ll only get 800 V-Bucks instead of the usual 1,000 V-Bucks every month. That’s 200 fewer V-Bucks, but you’re still paying the same $11.99 per month.

Epic emailed subscribers directly to share the news, which at least shows they’re being clear about it. But that doesn’t make the cut feel any better. Here’s the If your subscription renews before June 6, you’re safe for that cycle. You’ll keep getting 1,000 V-Bucks until renewal hits after the cutoff.

Although the amount of V-Bucks changes, everything else about the Crew subscription stays the same. You’re still getting a solid package of content every month, including:

Monthly Crew Pack

Battle Pass

OG Pass

LEGO Pass

Music Pass

Rocket League Rocket Pass Premium

Monthly V-Bucks

If you play different Fortnite modes or jump into Rocket League often, the subscription is still worth it. Buying the passes on their own would cost more, so for active players, Crew still has good value.

Why Is the Fortnite Crew V-Bucks Change Happening

Back in March 2026, Epic already raised V-Buck pack prices by up to 25%, meaning you were already getting fewer V-Bucks for your real money. Then they also removed the Battle Pass bonus rewards that used to let you earn back more than you spent each season.

CEO Tim Sweeney also confirmed around the same time that the company laid off over 1,000 employees, saying Fortnite engagement dropped and spending was higher than earnings. So the financial pressure on Epic is real, and these changes clearly show that. All of this together means that compared to a year ago, Crew subscribers are getting 200 fewer V-Bucks per month, while everything in the item shop costs more.

Is Fortnite Crew Still Worth It?

Honestly, it depends on how you play. If you buy every Battle Pass anyway and play Fortnite across its different modes, Crew is still a reasonable deal. The OG Pass, LEGO Pass, and Music Pass add up, and Rocket League’s premium track is a nice bonus if you play that too.

But if you were mainly subscribing for the V-Bucks to buy extra items, it’s harder to justify now. You’re paying the same price but getting less currency, while shop prices are also higher. That’s basically a double hit.

It should be like the battle pass change was, where the change only applied to new subscriptions and way it worked before would remain that way until you had a break in your subscription — arkheops (@itsarkheops) April 6, 2026

The community reaction on X has been pretty vocal. Some players feel Epic should have kept the old rate for existing subscribers, as they did with past Battle Pass changes. It makes sense because rewarding loyal players isn’t a bad move, especially when the deal is getting worse.

If you’re already subscribed and your renewal is close to June 6, it’s worth checking your date. After that, think about whether the rest of the Fortnite Crew bundle still fits how you play. If you play multiple modes or also spend time in Rocket League, it can still be worth it. If you mostly stick to Battle Royale and play casually, it’s probably time to think it over.