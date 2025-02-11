Home » Gaming » Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Bundle: Release Date, Prices, and Skin Designs

Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Bundle: Release Date, Prices, and Skin Designs

by Shida Aruya
Iron Man is back in Fortnite with his most customizable bundle yet. You can mix and match different armor designs with unique color schemes, making this more than just a regular skin. If you are wondering what’s included, how it works, and how much it will cost, we have got all the details covered.

Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Skin Bundle

Customizable Iron Man Bundle Release Date in Fortnite

The new Iron Man bundle is set to release on February 13th, 2025, for players in the US region. For other regions, here’s when you can expect to start customizing your Iron Man in Fortnite:

RegionDate
North AmericaFebruary 13th
EuropeFebruary 14th
UKFebruary 14th
Asia-PacificFebruary 14th

Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Skin Bundle Prices and Details

This isn’t just another Iron Man skin, it’s the most customizable version yet. The new Iron Man outfit comes with four distinct armor designs, each inspired by different comic runs. What makes this release special is that each armor design can be paired with any of the four available color schemes:

  • Classic red and gold: The iconic Iron Man look we all know and love.
  • Black and gold: Inspired by Kieron Gillen’s comic run.
  • Gold, black, and blue: A fresh take on the classic armor design.
  • Green and silver: A unique variant inspired by Doctor Doom, referencing both Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU role and the Infamous Iron Man comic series.
Customizable Iron Man Skin in Fortnite

Here’s a breakdown of what’s available and how much each item costs:

New Iron Man Skins and CosmeticsIndividual Price
Fortnite customizable Iron Man Skin
Iron Man Skin		2,000 V-Bucks
Fortnite Iron Man Backbling
Arc Display Back Bling		400 V-Bucks
Iron Hammer pickaxe Fortnite
Iron Hammer Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks
Iron Man LEGO Variant
Iron Man LEGO Variant		Included with Iron Man skin

If you’re planning to get everything, you’ll be happy to know that the complete bundle is available for 2,500 V-Bucks, offering a significant discount compared to buying items separately. As an added bonus, the new Iron Man skin will also include a LEGO Fortnite version, following Epic Games’ recent trend of providing LEGO variants for new character skins.

Is Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Skin Bundle Worth It?

Marvel fans, especially Iron Man fans, will find great value in this bundle. It includes four armor designs and four color schemes, allowing 16 combinations. Even if you already own an Iron Man skin, the new customization options and LEGO variant make it worth considering.

You can go with the classic red and gold or try the Doctor Doom-inspired green and silver. This bundle has something for every Iron Man fan. It launches on February 13th (February 14 for EU players), so don’t forget to check the Item Shop if you want to get them!

