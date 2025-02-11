Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Bundle: Release Date, Prices, and Skin Designs

Iron Man is back in Fortnite with his most customizable bundle yet. You can mix and match different armor designs with unique color schemes, making this more than just a regular skin. If you are wondering what’s included, how it works, and how much it will cost, we have got all the details covered.

Customizable Iron Man Bundle Release Date in Fortnite

The new Iron Man bundle is set to release on February 13th, 2025, for players in the US region. For other regions, here’s when you can expect to start customizing your Iron Man in Fortnite:

Region Date North America February 13th Europe February 14th UK February 14th Asia-Pacific February 14th

Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Skin Bundle Prices and Details

This isn’t just another Iron Man skin, it’s the most customizable version yet. The new Iron Man outfit comes with four distinct armor designs, each inspired by different comic runs. What makes this release special is that each armor design can be paired with any of the four available color schemes:

Classic red and gold: The iconic Iron Man look we all know and love.

The iconic Iron Man look we all know and love. Black and gold : Inspired by Kieron Gillen’s comic run.

: Inspired by Kieron Gillen’s comic run. Gold, black, and blue : A fresh take on the classic armor design.

: A fresh take on the classic armor design. Green and silver: A unique variant inspired by Doctor Doom, referencing both Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU role and the Infamous Iron Man comic series.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s available and how much each item costs:

New Iron Man Skins and Cosmetics Individual Price

Iron Man Skin 2,000 V-Bucks

Arc Display Back Bling 400 V-Bucks

Iron Hammer Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

Iron Man LEGO Variant Included with Iron Man skin

If you’re planning to get everything, you’ll be happy to know that the complete bundle is available for 2,500 V-Bucks, offering a significant discount compared to buying items separately. As an added bonus, the new Iron Man skin will also include a LEGO Fortnite version, following Epic Games’ recent trend of providing LEGO variants for new character skins.

Is Fortnite Customizable Iron Man Skin Bundle Worth It?

Marvel fans, especially Iron Man fans, will find great value in this bundle. It includes four armor designs and four color schemes, allowing 16 combinations. Even if you already own an Iron Man skin, the new customization options and LEGO variant make it worth considering.

You can go with the classic red and gold or try the Doctor Doom-inspired green and silver. This bundle has something for every Iron Man fan. It launches on February 13th (February 14 for EU players), so don’t forget to check the Item Shop if you want to get them!