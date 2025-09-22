Fortnite Daft Punk Live Event Confirmed – Hidden Guest and Countdown

Get ready because Fortnite’s music event is finally coming again! The Fortnite Daft Punk live event is happening this weekend, and it’s going to be massive. There are five main rooms, and the first is inspired by their Alive 2007 tour. There’s also a major secret guest, hidden codes, and some really cool surprises waiting for you. If you’ve been wondering what that weird monolith on the island is all about, you’re about to find out. It’s all connected to this epic Daft Punk crossover that’s been months in the making.

Here’s when you need to be online for the Fortnite Daft Punk live event:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) September 27, 2025 2:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) September 27, 2025 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) September 27, 2025 11:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) September 28, 2025 3:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 28, 2025 4:00 AM

Here is the countdown until the Daft Punk concert is live, but make sure you’re in the game at least 30 minutes earlier than the time mentioned above. These live events always fill up fast, and you don’t want to miss out because the servers are packed.

The timing for this live event is happening right before the Fortnitemares update drops in Chapter 6 Season 4. Epic Games really knows how to build up the hype, don’t they?

What is Fortnite ‘Stage of An Unforgettable Era’ Instagram Code Answer

Fortnite posted a locked Instagram reel called “The Stage of an Unforgettable Era” that you can only see with a secret code. Lots of players have been trying to crack it, but we’ve got the answer for you.

OFFICIAL 'DAFT PUNK x FORTNITE' TEASER



"The stage of an unforgettable era." pic.twitter.com/t6JR7abMvU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 21, 2025

The secret code is pyramid (all in lowercase). Once you enter “pyramid,” you’ll see The Weeknd’s voice saying something pretty mysterious: “This Monolith, it’s a portal. A window into another time and place. The pyramid awaits.” The video shows an animated pyramid that looks like it’ll be the portal opening under that monolith we’ve all been staring at.

This confirms that The Weeknd is definitely part of this event, even though Epic hasn’t officially announced it yet. Smart players figured this out when The Weeknd reposted the teaser on his own social media.

Also Read:

What Songs Will Play During the Event?

Based on leaked files, here’s what you can expect to hear during the Fortnite Daft Punk live event concert:

Get Lucky

One More Time

Around The World

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

I Feel It Coming

These are absolute bangers, and hearing them in Fortnite’s amazing audio system is going to be incredible. “Get Lucky” and “One More Time” will probably become Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival too, so you can play them yourself later.

Event Modes and Special Abilities

Here’s something cool that most people don’t know yet. There are actually two different playlists for this event, plus some special abilities you’ll get to use:

Live Concert Mode: This is the main show where you watch Daft Punk perform. You’ll be transported to a special stage area, probably through that pyramid portal under the monolith.

This is the main show where you watch Daft Punk perform. You’ll be transported to a special stage area, probably through that pyramid portal under the monolith. Around The World Creative Mode: This one lets you recreate Daft Punk’s famous “Around The World” music video. The description says “Make your own version of the iconic music video!” which sounds like you’ll get special tools and maybe even costumes.

During both modes, you’ll have access to special abilities that make the experience more interactive:

Dash Ability: This lets you quickly move around the concert area. It has a cooldown, so you can’t spam it, but it’ll help you get better viewing spots or move with the music.

This lets you quickly move around the concert area. It has a cooldown, so you can’t spam it, but it’ll help you get better viewing spots or move with the music. Super Ability: This is a pickup item you can find and activate. Nobody knows exactly what it does yet, but knowing Fortnite, it’ll probably be some kind of visual effect or dance boost.

This is going to be one of the biggest musical events Fortnite has ever done. Between Daft Punk’s incredible electronic music, The Weeknd’s surprise appearance, and those cool new abilities, you definitely don’t want to miss this one. Mark your calendar for September 27 and get ready for something special.