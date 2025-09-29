How to Complete Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite and Earn Rewards

Fortnite just dropped the Daft Punk Experience, and it’s honestly the coolest event we’ve seen in the game. You get to jam out to some of their legendary songs, play mini-games, and best of all, you can score two free cosmetic sprays just by completing a few simple quests. Here is how to complete Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite.

What Are the Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite?

The whole thing kicks off with a pretty awesome intro where you walk through portals at the Monolith landmark, put on a damaged Daft Punk helmet, and enter this massive experience arena. Once you’re in, there’s a main lobby with five colored areas, each one leading to a different activity.

The event runs until November 1st, 2025, when the next Fortnite update is going to be live, so you’ve got plenty of time to play and grab these rewards. There are two main quests you need to complete:

Quest 1: Attend The Daft Punk Experience Premiere

This one gives you 5,000 XP and is super easy. You just need to watch the full opening cinematic of Daft Punk Experience when you first enter the experience. Once you finish watching it, the quest completes automatically.

Quest 2: Complete Quests in all 5 rooms

You need to visit each of the five colored rooms and finish a small task in each one. Complete all five, and you’ll earn 10,000 XP plus the two exclusive Daft Punk sprays.

How to Complete Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite

Here are the 5 rooms you need to visit to complete the quests:

1. Alive 2007 Arena (Main Stage)

This is the heart of the whole experience. When you first spawn into the main lobby, you’ll see a huge triangle stage right in front of you. Walk towards it and you’ll witness Daft Punk performing their iconic hits from the Alive 2007 album. The music is amazing, and the visuals are pretty stunning, too.

To complete this quest, just watch a song or two and play out an emote while you’re in the stage area. That’s it. Dance around for a bit, enjoy the show, and the mini-quest will mark itself as done.

2. Dream Chamber Studios (Blue Room)

Head to the blue portal, which you’ll find by following the blue grind rails in the middle area of the lobby. Walk through it and you’ll get teleported to an observatory-style studio.

Once you’re inside, walk to the big sphere in the center of the room. You’ll see several podiums around it. Interact with one of these podiums to start jamming with Daft Punk track loops. You can pick from a bunch of their most famous songs and create your own mix by adjusting the tempo, swapping beats, and adding effects.

3. Daft Club (Red Room)

Exit the blue room and look for the red grind rail heading west. Take it all the way down and you’ll reach the entrance to the Daft Club. Walk through the portal and you’ll step into a nightclub with music from Random Access Memories playing.

This quest is super simple. Just head to the center of the stage and bust out a few emotes. Dance for a bit, enjoy the atmosphere, and the mini-quest will complete automatically.

4. Robot Rock Arena (Green Portal)

Head to the green area in the main lobby by taking the green grind rail. You then will go inside another midnight club, but here, everything is green. Go take the stairs to your right and you’ll see a room with several terminals. Interact with one of these terminals to queue up for the Robot Rock Arena mini-game.

This is basically a survival shooter where you need to blast polygonal robot enemies to the beat of Daft Punk songs. You can play solo or team up with up to three other players. Your goal is to reach a score of 1,000 points to complete the quest. Use the red gun on red robots and the blue beam on the blue robots. Killing the enemies with matchin colors deals way more damage and saves you time to complete the quest.

5. Around the World LEGO (Purple Rift)

This is the most involved quest, but it’s also really creative. From the main lobby, go down one level using the purple grind rail. Follow the purple light and you’ll reach an area with two paths. The left one leads back to the entrance cinematic, but you want to take the right path to the purple rift.

Walk into the rift and you’ll get converted into a LEGO minifigure. There are three quests you need to do here after you changed into your LEGO variant:

1. Teleport a Minifig onto the Stage

Look around the room and you will see LEGO minifigures dancing in different spots. Walk up and interact with them to pick them up. Onve you’ve got a minifig, you need to carry them over to one of the glowing holograms close to the stage.

2. Build a Prop Next to the Stage

Look around for LEGO props like guitars, horses, llamas, or other random objects. Pick up any prop and place it on one of the portals around the stage. Just like with the minifigs, you’ll assign the prop a role. Feel free to go wild and decorate the whole stage if you want.

3. Dance in Front of the Bio-Scanner

Walk to the left of the stage and you’ll enter a room filled with plants. In the middle, you’ll see a giant screen with an animated floor in front of it. Step onto this floor and the Bio-Scanner will activate. You’ll see lights aimed at you and the screen will display a digital skeleton version of your character.

Throw out and emote while standing on the floor and watch the screen. The digital skeleton should match your movements, which is pretty neat. Once you’ve danced in front of the Bio-Scanner, this final tasks completes and you will finishe the entire Around the World room quest.

What Rewards Do You Get?

Once you’ve completed quests in all five rooms, you’ll receive:

Daft Punk Icon Spray

Daft Punk Was Here Spray

15,000 Total XP

These sprays are completely free and exclusive to this event, so make sure you grab them before November 1st, 2025. As a big fan of Daft Punk, I am so amazed by this event. It’s genuinely one of the most creative and well-designed events Fortnite has done.

Of course, the other live-events were amazing, but having these 5 rooms that you can play with for a month while listening to Daft Punk’s music is a whole another level. Getting to experience iconic music in an interactive Fortnite environment is pretty special, and the free rewards are just the cherry on top! Did you enjoy everything Daft Punk has to offer in Fortnite?