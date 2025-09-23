Home » Gaming » How to Get Daft Punk Skins in Fortnite

How to Get Daft Punk Skins in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
Daft Punk is finally coming to Fortnite! The famous French electronic duo is getting their own skins, and you can grab them before the Daft Punk live event kicks off. Here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on Daft Punk skins in Fortnite.

The Daft Punk Bundle drops in the Fortnite Item Shop on September 25th, 2025, at 8 PM ET. That’s two days before the main event, called The Daft Punk Experience, starts on September 27th, 2025. You’ll find everything during the shop’s daily reset. Just check the featured section when it updates, and you’ll see all the Daft Punk goodies waiting for you. Here is the countdown to their release:

What’s Inside the Skin Bundle

This bundle is packed with cool stuff that Daft Punk fans should definitely get. There are two complete outfits, one for each member of Daft Punk, alongside other goodies. This is the list:

Skin and CosmeticsIcon
GM08 Skin (Guy-Manuel)Daft Punk Skins Fortnite
GM08 LEGO Variant (Guy-Manuel)Daft Punk Skins Fortnite
Gold Battery Back BlingDaft Punk Skins Fortnite
Get Lucky Emote
Daft Punk Wrap
TB3 Skin (Thomas)Daft Punk Skins Fortnite
TB3 LEGO Variant (Thomas)Daft Punk Skins Fortnite
Silver Battery Back BlingDaft Punk Skins Fortnite
Around the World Emote
Daft Punk Future Wrap
Daft Punk Double-Neck GuitarDaft Punk Skins Fortnite
Take Five Bass
Get Lucky Jam Track (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

Don’t want the full bundle? No problem. Epic Games confirmed that every item will be sold separately if you only want specific pieces. You can also grab other Daft Punk songs like “Instant Crush,” “I Feel It Coming,” and “Starboy” as individual Jam Tracks.

Note: We will update this article with the official bundle and individual prices once they are out in the Item Shop.

Special Fortnite Daft Punk LEGO Content

LEGO Fortnite players also get something extra special: the Daft Punk Pyramid Build. This is the first music-reactive build in LEGO Fortnite, meaning it lights up when music plays. Pretty cool, right? There are also eight different decor bundles coming out, each themed around different Daft Punk albums and eras.

Once you’ve got your skins, you’ll be all set for The Daft Punk Experience on September 27. The opening show starts at 2:00 PM ET, and it’s a one-time event, so don’t miss it. Having the official Daft Punk skins will make the whole experience feel more authentic. Plus, you’ll look amazing dancing to their hits in the game!

