Fortnite players have a chance to snag some exclusive cosmetic items during today’s Daft Punk Experience launch party. There is a set of new Kicks being offered as a limited-time reward, and they’re only available through this special event. Here is how to get free Daft Punk Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite.

What Are Waveform Walkers Kicks?

These kicks are pretty amazing cosmetic items for your character. They feature animated waveforms that react to music, similar to how the LEGO Daft Punk Pyramid works in the game. So it’s a pair of shoes that dance along with the beat.

//LOADING REWARD 092725.001…



The Daft Punk Experience begins this Saturday. Queue up with friends as early as 1:30 PM ET: those who attend from 2 PM – 3 PM ET will earn the all-new, music reactive Waveform Walkers!



Your Kicks will be delivered in-game next week. pic.twitter.com/Utxw9l4A2O — Fortnite (@Fortnite) September 26, 2025

Since Daft Punk skins are already live in Fortnite, these kicks will be perfect if you purchase them as a matching accessory. They’re not available in the item shop, though. The only way to get them is through this special event.

How to Get Your Free Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite

Here’s exactly what you need to do to get the Waveform Walkers Kicks in Fortnite for free:

Join the Daft Punk Experience starting at 1:30 PM ET today (September 27th, 2025). Stay for the launch party from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET. Attend the full hour to be eligible.

Here are when to log into the game if you want to earn the kicks:

Time Zone Daft Punk Experience Start Launch Party PT (US Pacific) Sep 27, 10:30 AM Sep 27, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST (US Eastern Standard) Sep 27, 1:30 PM Sep 27, 2:00 – 3:00 PM CET (Central Europe) Sep 27, 7:30 PM Sep 27, 8:00 – 9:00 PM IST (India) Sep 27, 11:00 PM Sep 27–28, 11:30 PM – 12:30 AM JST (Japan) Sep 28, 3:30 AM Sep 28, 4:00 – 5:00 AM AEST (Australia) Sep 28, 4:30 AM Sep 28, 5:00 – 6:00 AM

You don’t need to buy anything or complete complicated challenges. Just show up and stick around for the party. The experience will be available on the Discover playlist, so it’s easy to find. Don’t expect the kicks to appear right away. Epic Games will grant them to eligible players starting September 29th, 2025. They’ll automatically show up in your locker, so no need to claim them manually.

You’ll also earn XP through special quests once the experience goes live. So it’s awesome because you get free stuff plus progression. Don’t miss out on these limited-time kicks. Set your alarm for 1:30 PM ET today and join the party.