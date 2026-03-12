Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment Start Time and What to Expect

Something big is happening in Fortnite this weekend. A brand new story moment is going live at Lethal Labs, and it’s tied to the Dark Voyager. He is one of the more mysterious figures in the current season’s storyline. If you’ve been keeping up with the narrative, this is one you don’t want to miss. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment.

Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment Start Time

The event kicks off this weekend, exactly on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at 12:30 PM PT. Here’s a quick look at the full weekend schedule, including Power Hour on both days:

Time Zone Dark Voyager Story Moment Power Hour (Saturday) Power Hour (Sunday) PT Mar 14 – 12:30 PM Mar 14 – 12:30 PM Mar 15 – 7:00 AM ET Mar 14 – 3:30 PM Mar 14 – 3:30 PM Mar 15 – 10:00 AM CET Mar 14 – 8:30 PM Mar 14 – 8:30 PM Mar 15 – 3:00 PM IST Mar 15 – 1:00 AM Mar 15 – 1:00 AM Mar 15 – 7:30 PM JST Mar 15 – 4:30 AM Mar 15 – 4:30 AM Mar 15 – 11:00 PM AEDT Mar 15 – 6:30 AM Mar 15 – 6:30 AM Mar 16 – 1:00 AM

Here is the countdown until Dark Voyager Story Moment is live in the game:

What Happens During the Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment?

You’ll want to head straight to Lethal Labs before 3:30 PM PT on Saturday to catch the live story moment. The Dark Voyager’s plans are about to unfold, which likely means a significant shift in the current season’s story heading into the next chapter.

You won’t have to worry about getting shot by other players mid-cutscene. Players will be immune to damage for the first few minutes of the event, so you can actually focus on watching the moment without some random player ruining it.

What Is Power Hour in Fortnite?

Right after the story moment wraps up on Saturday, Power Hour begins. And then, it runs the next day on Sunday. Power Hour is a limited-time mode that throws a bunch of buffs and special features into your matches, making them feel completely different from a normal game.

Here’s everything that’s active during Power Hour:

Supercharged XP — You earn bonus XP just for playing matches, so it’s a great time to grind your battle pass levels.

— You earn bonus XP just for playing matches, so it’s a great time to grind your battle pass levels. Everyone starts with three items — When you drop into a match, you already have a Wingsuit , a Seven Cluster Cannon , and a Self-Revive Device in your loadout.

— When you drop into a match, you already have a , a , and a in your loadout. Gold Rush rift anomaly — A special rift anomaly spawns at the start of each match.

— A special rift anomaly spawns at the start of each match. Glider Redeploy is on — You can pull out your glider anytime you’re high enough in the air, not just when you first drop. This will give you more options when you’re moving between zones.

— You can pull out your glider anytime you’re high enough in the air, not just when you first drop. This will give you more options when you’re moving between zones. The Storm is shaped like a 7 — Instead of a normal circle, the Storm actually takes the shape of the number seven this time.

— Instead of a normal circle, the Storm actually takes the shape of the number seven this time. More Legendary POIs — There will be extra Legendary Points of Interest on the map during Power Hour. These high-tier locations have a much higher chance of spawning Rare Chests, so you can get better loot overall.

When events like this happen in Fortnite, server queues can get very long, making it harder to get into the game on time. If you plan to join both the Story Moment and Power Hour, it’s a good idea to log in a few minutes early and head into Lethal Labs as soon as possible. Are you ready to see what the Dark Voyager is up to?

Don’t forget to also watch the Showdown Live Event before Chapter 7 Season 2 arrives. Plus, if you have never tried Save the World in Fortnite before, it’s going to be free next month, so it’s time to pre-register for the PvE mode of the game.