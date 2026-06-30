Fortnite players who love DC Comics have something exciting headed their way. A fresh batch of leaks points to a brand new collab landing on the island soon, and it brings some familiar faces back in a totally different look. Here's everything you need to know about what's coming in Fortnite Summer Event, when it drops, and what DC Villains skins you can unlock.

What Is the Fortnite DC Summer Event?

The DC Summer Event is a rumored crossover that brings Batman and his rogues' gallery into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, but with a twist. Instead of their usual dark, gritty outfits, these characters are getting summer-themed makeovers.

This kind of seasonal reskin isn't new for Fortnite. Epic Games has done summer versions of popular skins before, and it usually gives us bright colors, sunglasses, and a more relaxed vibe for characters you'd normally see in serious situations.

Fortnite DC Summer Event Leaked Skins

According to dataminer leaks, here is everything expected to be released with the DC Summer collab:

Batman Summer Skin

Harley Quinn Summer Skin

Poison Ivy Summer Skin

Catwoman Summer Skin

Bat-Hound Sidekick

Dune Buggy Batmobile Vehicle

Nueva imagen de Fortnite para colaboración con Batman. pic.twitter.com/ER41Pj9myS — NotPalo (@NotPaloIntel) June 29, 2026

You'll be able to grab these from the Fortnite Item Shop once the update goes live, so keep your V-Bucks ready if any of these catch your eye.

New Batman Sprite in Fortnite

Alongside the skins, leaks also point to a brand new Batman Sprite joining the game. For anyone new to Fortnite, Sprites are small companions that follow you around the map on your back, and they give you a passive perk while you play.

Here are the Batman Sprite variants:

Batman Sprite

Gold Batman Sprite

Gummy Batman Sprite

Galaxy Batman Sprite

Holofoil Batman Sprite

The exact ability of the Batman Sprite hasn't been confirmed yet, but based on the character it's based on, expect something tied to stealth or shadows. The Holofoil version looks set to arrive earlier than the rest of the collab, on July 9, 2026. If that is true, players chasing rare Sprites should join the Sprite Weekly Event to boost their chances of getting it.

Fortnite DC Summer Event Release Time

The collab is expected to go live during Fortnite's next major update. Here's when you can expect it to drop in your time zone.

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific (PT) Thursday, July 16 - 4:00 AM Eastern (ET) Thursday, July 16 - 7:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, July 16 - 1:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, July 16 - 4:30 PM Japan (JST) Thursday, July 16 - 8:00 PM Australia (AEST) Thursday, July 16 - 9:00 PM

Keep in mind that Epic Games sometimes pushes updates back a few hours if they need extra time, so treat this as your best estimate rather than a locked schedule.