How to Find DeLorean Vehicle in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 7 just got a whole lot cooler with the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future. This one is definitely not like any other car you can drive around the island. When you push this thing to its limits, you get rewarded with some seriously powerful weapons. In this guide, I will show you how to find the DeLorean vehicle in Fortnite.

How to Find a DeLorean Vehicle in Fortnite

Finding a DeLorean works pretty much like finding any other vehicle in Fortnite, but there are three spots where you’re guaranteed to find one every match. These locations are your best bet if you want to secure a DeLorean quickly. Here’s where you should look first:

Location Description Humble Hills Check residential areas and driveways in this neighborhood Clawsy Lodge Check the roads and parking areas on the eastern side of this POI Sus Studios Search the parking lots and roads surrounding the studio area Sandy Strip Around the main street

When you’re running around the map, keep your eye on the mini-map. Once you get close to a DeLorean, a vehicle icon pops up showing you exactly where it is. This makes tracking one down much easier than wandering around hoping to stumble on it.

How the DeLorean Time Travel Mechanic Works

Driving the DeLorean feels exactly like driving a regular vehicle in Fortnite. But the first time you hit 88 miles per hour on the speedometer, something special happens.

The car triggers a time travel cutscene. Your screen gets all flashy, and you jump into a different dimension for a few seconds. When you come back to the normal world, a glowing Plutonium Crate appears right on top of your car. This chest is packed with legendary loot.

The time travel effect only works once per DeLorean. Meaning, you need to find another DeLorean and do the whole process again if you want more legendary gear. Moreover, if an enemy shoots your DeLorean and destroys it before you can trigger the time travel, you won’t get the Plutonium Crate. Try to activate the mechanic as soon as you find the car if you’re in a dangerous area.

You will need to do this mechanic once, when you want to complete one of the Winterfest 2025 quests in Week 3, which will be available on December 22nd, 2025. Head to one of those four guaranteed locations, hit the gas until you see 88 on the speedometer, and enjoy time traveling!