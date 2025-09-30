Fortnite Reveals Demon Rush LTM and K-Pop Demon Hunters Skins

You might want to mark October 2nd, 2025, on your calendar because something huge is dropping in Fortnite. The K-Pop Demon Hunters collaboration is finally coming, and turns out, it’s bringing way more than just skins! We never thought that Epic Games would go all out on this one. It’s pretty impressive how fast they put this together. Take a look at Fortnite Demon Rush LTM and K-pop Demon Hunters skins!

What’s Coming to Fortnite K-pop Demon Hunters Collaboration?

The collaboration launches on Thursday, October 2nd, at 4 AM ET. You’ll get skins for all three members of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from the Netflix movie. That means Zoey, Rumi, and Mira are all making their way into the game. Zoey and Mira’s skins have already leaked, and it looks really good. Epic did their usual Fortnite-style tweaks to the character design, but they kept what makes them recognizable.

But skins are just the start. You’re also getting emotes and other cosmetics that you can buy with V-Bucks. Of course, you can use these skins in any game mode you want, including the brand new limited-time mode that’s coming with this collab.

Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters Demon Rush LTM

Fortnite is adding a new limited-time game mode called Demon Rush. If you’ve played Horde Rush before, this will feel familiar because Demon Rush is basically a remix of that popular mode with a K-pop Demon Hunters theme.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS COUNTDOWN IS LIVE



FORTNITEMARES UPDATE #1 — OCT 2 @ 4am ET pic.twitter.com/bKbcAK7VcP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 29, 2025

Your task in Demon Rush is pretty simple, but it will be intense. You might need to fight off waves of demons, seal the Honmoon (that mysterious portal from the movie), and save the world. It’s a cooperative mode where you’ll be pushing back against endless demon hordes with your squad. Here is the countdown until the Demon Rush LTM is live:

The mode is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to log in while it’s there. Based on how Fortnite usually handles these events, Demon Rush will probably stick around for a couple of weeks during the Fortnitemares celebration.

This collaboration is actually moving at lightning speed. K-Pop Demon Hunters came out in late June, and we’re already getting a full Fortnite collab by early October. Most collaborations take months or even years to put together, but Epic clearly saw how massive this movie became and decided to act fast.

UEFN Integration for Map Creators

If you create maps in Fortnite, you’re getting a special treat, too! The K-Pop Demon Hunters collaboration extends to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). This means you’ll have access to official K-Pop Demon Hunters assets provided by Netflix and Epic.

You can use these assets to make your own custom maps and experiences themed around the movie. Want to create your own demon-hunting adventure? Go for it. This opens up a lot of possibilities beyond just the official Demon Rush mode.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite on Halloween?

This collaboration is the centerpiece of Fortnitemares 2025. Leaks suggest this year’s Fortnitemares will be the biggest one yet, with over 20 skins dropping throughout October. Other rumored collaborations include Doja Cat, Scooby-Doo, REPO, Ghostface, Black Phone, and Poppy Playtime. But K-Pop Demon Hunters is clearly the main attraction.

The Fortnite community seems excited about this collaboration. Actress Rei Ami, who voices Zoey in the movie, has been celebrating her character’s Fortnite skin on social media. Epic Games even interacted with her on TikTok, officially teasing the collaboration before the full announcement.

If you want to make the most of this collaboration, start saving your V-Bucks now! With three character skins plus emotes and other cosmetics, this could get expensive if you want everything. If you want to try a new mode in Fortnite, then jump into Demon Rush, grab your favorite HUNTR/X skin, and get ready to seal that Honmoon!