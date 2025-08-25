Are Demon Slayer Skins Coming to Fortnite? Leaks Suggest Season 4 Release

Fortnite leakers just dropped some big news: Demon Slayer skins could be coming to the game soon. If you’re a fan of the anime, you might not have to wait much longer to play as your favorite characters in Chapter 6 Season 4. ShiinaBR, who’s known for getting Fortnite leaks right, recently said that Demon Slayer content could show up later this season. This isn’t new, though. They actually talked about a possible Demon Slayer collab almost a year ago.

When Will Demon Slayer Skins Come to Fortnite?

Fortnite has been going all-in on anime crossovers lately. The Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen skins are already in the game, and Demon Slayer would fit right in with these popular anime collaborations. Chapter 6 has already been huge for crossovers. In season 4, we got Halo skins, Power Rangers, and several other big-name collabs. Adding Demon Slayer would make this season one of the biggest for anime fans.

So what does “later this season” actually mean? Chapter 6 Season 4 runs until November 1st, so we’re probably looking at a release sometime in the next 4-6 weeks. Epic Games usually drops big anime collabs mid-season or toward the end. Here are the Demon Slayer skins that might come to Fortnite:

Tanjiro Kamado

Nezuko

Zenitsu and Inosuke

Maybe even some of the Hashira characters

RUMOR: Demon Slayer may be releasing later this season 🔥



This information is coming from a source that correctly told @blortzen about multiple collaborations for this and the previous season 👀 pic.twitter.com/eeT8PrDtNy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 24, 2025

But wait, there’s more. ShiinaBR also says One Punch Man skins are already sitting in the game files and will be released on August 27th. If you’re an anime fan, this could be an expensive few months for your V-Bucks.

Should You Believe the Leaks?

ShiinaBR usually gets things right with their leaks. But we’ve been hearing about Demon Slayer skins for almost a year now. Epic Games hasn’t said anything official yet, so don’t get too excited just yet. But honestly, with how well other anime collabs have done, it would make sense for Epic to add Demon Slayer to Fortnite.

Keep your V-Bucks ready and check the item shop regularly. If this leak is real, you don’t want to miss out on getting your favorite Demon Slayer characters in Fortnite. Just remember, even if the collab happens this season, we still don’t know exactly when it’ll show up!