How to Get De-Rezz De-Stroyer Pickaxe in Fortnite

Fortnite players can now unlock the De-Rezz De-Stroyer pickaxe completely free. This blue, pixelated pickaxe features a cool digital design that pairs perfectly with so many Fortnite skins. Epic Games has made it available through two simple unlock methods, giving players flexibility in how they earn this stylish cosmetic item. Here’s exactly how to get it before it’s gone.

How to Get the De-Rezz De-Stroyer Pickaxe

The De-Rezz De-Stroyer Pickaxe will be available for free until September 24th, 2025. That’s plenty of time, but don’t sleep on it. There are two ways to get your hands on the new De-Rezz De-Stroyer Pickaxe in Fortnite.

The first method is to win 2 Reload matches. While this sounds easy, Reload is pretty intense and competitive, so this method requires you to play seriously, and it won’t be easy. The second method is easier, although it does take a bit more time to progress. You need to level up your account 10 times across any Fortnite game mode. This is probably your better bet if you’re not amazing at Reload.

If you’re going the leveling route (which I recommend), here’s how to rack up XP fast:

Battle Royale Quests

Start with weekly quests in Battle Royale. Each one gives you 20,000 XP, and completing four gets you a bonus 30,000 XP on top. That’s solid progress right there. Daily quests are your friend, too. They’re super easy and give you 78,000 XP total – that’s basically one full level.

Other Game Modes

Once you finish Battle Royale quests, switch to Fortnite Festival. The quests here are a breeze, especially if you play songs on Medium difficulty or lower. Some Festival quests give you 25,000 XP just for simple tasks.

The De-Rezz De-Stroyer is definitely worth the effort. It’s free, looks great, and works well with many character skins. Pick whichever method feels easier for you and start grinding. You’ll have that pixelated pickaxe in no time.