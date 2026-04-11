Epic and Disney have not officially confirmed the game, but four current and former employees backed the report.

The game will feature Disney characters fighting enemies and racing to reach an extraction point.

A new report says Epic Games is working on a Disney-themed extraction shooter, and it could change how Fortnite looks in 2026. Bloomberg shared the news, based on info from four current and former Epic employees. This one looks like a full game built around Disney characters with a new style of gameplay Fortnite hasn’t used before.

What Is the Fortnite Disney Extraction Shooter?

According to a Bloomberg report, Epic Games is working on a game featuring Disney characters in an extraction shooter format, similar to Arc Raiders. You drop into the game, fight through enemies, and try to make it to an extraction point before other players eliminate you.

Which Disney characters you'll play as hasn't been confirmed yet. But Epic already has deals with Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, so the roster could end up being massive.

When Is It Coming Out?

The game is targeting a November 2026 release. That's a tight window, and some people inside Epic are actually worried. Internal reviewers have flagged that the game mechanics feel"not very original" right now, though other team members are optimistic that it'll come together.

It's worth remembering that Fortnite's Battle Royale wasn't an original concept either, and it actually turned out fine.

Is It Part of Fortnite or a Separate Game?

This is one of the biggest unanswered questions right now. Nobody has confirmed whether this will be a standalone game or something you access from inside Fortnite.

Epic has done both before. Fortnite already has modes like Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite that feel like completely different games, but launch from the same menu. This Disney extraction shooter may follow that same model, but it could also be its own separate release entirely.

Either way, it's tied to the $1.5 billion investment Disney made into Epic back in 2024 because that deal was always supposed to produce more than just a character skins collaboration.

Unfortunately, we all know that Fortnite's growth has slowed down, and Epic has been very open about that. CEO Tim Sweeney said the company has struggled to keep delivering what he called "Fortnite magic" every season, and the 1,000 employee layoffs were partly due to that.

This Disney extraction shooter could be a big bet on getting that momentum back. If Epic can pull off a fun, polished game with recognizable Disney characters in a genre that's been growing fast, it could bring in a completely new audience.