Fortnite Disney Sidekick Coming Soon – Who Will It Be?

A big Disney character is coming to Fortnite soon as a sidekick, and everyone is trying to guess who it will be. According to leaker Drew, this new item will be a classic Disney sidekick that becomes an instant bestseller once it drops in the Item Shop. So who will it be?

What We Know About the Disney Sidekick

Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, but reliable leakers have been dropping hints for the upcoming sidekick. The character will be a classic Disney character, which means it must be someone popular you’ve seen in the movies growing up. Drew mentioned this skin will sell like crazy when it releases.

UPCOMING FORTNITE DISNEY SIDEKICK – This apparently will be a 'best seller' according to Drew, who revealed this information! It has to be Stitch, what do you think?



Right now, Fortnite already has several Disney characters in the game. You can find skins like Jack Sparrow, Peter Griffin, and even some Star Wars and Marvel heroes for the collaborations. But this upcoming sidekick will be different because it focuses on those lovable supporting characters we all know.

Who Could the Disney Sidekick Be?

Several characters fit the classic sidekick description, and each one has a good chance of making it into Fortnite. Here are what people are guessing and what the leakers also posted:

Stitch is probably the top guess right now. He’s from Lilo & Stitch and has a massive fanbase. Stitch would make an awesome Fortnite skin because of his small size and fun personality.

Olaf from Frozen is another strong possibility. Frozen was huge for Disney, and Olaf is one of the most recognizable sidekicks in modern Disney movies.

Simba from The Lion King could work, too. While Simba is technically the main character, he starts as a cub, and this baby Simba size is great for a sidekick.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia are interesting options. The movie was released last year, and Zootopia has a strong following.

from Zootopia are interesting options. The movie was released last year, and Zootopia has a strong following. Other possibilities include Mickey Mouse himself (though he’s usually the star), Pluto, Donald Duck, or even characters like Mushu from Mulan or Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

When Will the Sidekick Release?

There’s no official release date yet. Epic Games usually announces new collaborations on their social media channels a few days before the cosmetic drops. Keep watching the Item Shop and checking Fortnite’s Twitter for updates.

Based on how leakers are talking about it, this sidekick could arrive within the next few weeks or during a special Disney-themed event. So, who do you think the mystery Fortnite Disney sidekick will be? Will it be Stitch with his adorable chaos, Olaf bringing winter vibes, or maybe one of the other classic characters like Simba, Judy Hopps, or Nick Wilde?