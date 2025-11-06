Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush: Island Code, Mini-Games, and Rewards

Disneyland is turning 70, and instead of just throwing a party at the park, Disney and Fortnite are bringing the celebration straight to players. Starting November 6th, 2025, fans can visit Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush, a brand-new Creative island that turns the park’s most famous attractions into playable adventures. It’s a birthday gift that lets players experience the magic of Disneyland from home, so no ticket or flight is required.

How to Play Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush?

Disneyland Game Rush is a special Fortnite Creative map that recreates parts of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. You’ll see Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, the Pixar Pier Ferris Wheel, and a golden 70th anniversary statue right in the center.

NEW: Fortnite shared more details for Disneyland Game Rush, launching November 6.



• Experience Disney’s most iconic attractions, reimagined with an exciting Fortnite twist



• Experience Disney's most iconic attractions, reimagined with an exciting Fortnite twist

• Play through a series of mini-games, blending your favorite Fortnite experiences with the magic of Disney

If you want to visit Disneyland through Fortnite, here is how:

Launch Fortnite on any platform you play on; All work with cross-play support. From the main menu, select Creative mode. Then head to the Discover tab and search for “Disneyland Game Rush” You can also just enter the island code 4617-4819-8826 directly.

You can play solo or bring your friends along. The experience is completely free for all Fortnite players, so you don’t need a Battle Pass or any special access.

Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush Mini-Games and Rewards

The island features seven mini-games based on actual Disneyland attractions. Each one plays differently and gives you a taste of the real rides:

Star Wars: Stormtrooper Showdown WEB-Slingers: Spider-Bot Blasters Space Mountain: Rocket Race Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Sneak Out! Haunted Mansion: Scavenger Haunt Matterhorn: Slip and Climb

Playing these mini-games earns you tokens. Collect enough tokens, and you can unlock special cosmetics that only work on this island. Here are the rewards:

Mickey Ears

Spider-Bot Hat

R2-D2 Head (70th Anniversary edition)

Retro Backpack of the Box Ghost

There are more items available, too! Hidden around the island are secret park keys. Find these keys and you’ll unlock golden anniversary versions of the rewards. Just remember that these cosmetics only work in Disneyland Game Rush mode. You can’t use them in regular Fortnite matches or other Creative maps.

When Can You Play?

Here’s the full schedule for when Disneyland Game Rush goes live in different regions:

Region Date Start Time Pacific Time (PT) November 6, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) November 6, 2025 11:00 AM Central European Time (CET) November 6, 2025 5:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) November 6, 2025 9:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) November 7, 2025 1:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) November 7, 2025 3:00 AM

The island will stay active until Chapter 7 Season 1 launches, which should happen on November 29th or 30th, 2025, after the Simpsons mini-season ends. That gives you a few weeks to explore everything and earn all the rewards.

While this isn’t the massive Disney universe both Epic and Disney are building yet, it’s a fun way to celebrate Disneyland’s history and get a feel for how Disney properties will work in Fortnite going forward. Are you going to join the fun?