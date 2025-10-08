Fortnite is bringing one of music’s biggest stars to the island, and players are super excited about it. Doja Cat is joining the game as part of Fortnitemares 2025, and this collaboration is offering not just one but two awesome skins to the Item Shop. If you’re wondering how to get Doja Cat skins in Fortnite and what they’ll cost you, this guide has everything you need to know.

When Do Doja Cat Skins Come to Fortnite?

The Doja Cat collaboration officially drops in Fortnite on October 9th, 2025, at 4 AM ET. The servers will go down for Fortnitemares maintenance starting at 2 AM ET, so you’ll need to wait a bit before you can grab these new items. The v37.50 update will bring all the Halloween fun to the Battle Royale island, including Doja Cat’s skins and items.

Doja Cat won’t just be a skin you can buy. She’ll also appear as an NPC boss on the island called The Mother of Thorns. You’ll be able to find her at her own special POI, where you can battle her to win her mythic item and a powerful medallion. This means you can interact with Doja Cat in the game even if you don’t buy her skin right away.

Doja Cat Skins Bundle Prices

This collaboration is packed with items. You’re getting two different Doja Cat skins, each with its own style. The first skin shows her as The Mother of Thorns, which matches her boss character on the island. This one has a darker, more mysterious vibe. The second skin is more colorful and fun, showing off the singer’s playful personality that fans love.

Here’s the complete breakdown of all the items you can buy from the Item Shop when the collab goes live:

Item Icon Price Doja Cat The Mother of Thorns Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Mother of Thorns Throne Back Bling TBA 400 V-Bucks Mother of Thorns Pickaxe TBA 800 V-Bucks Doja Cat Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Doja Cat Back Bling TBA 400 V-Bucks Doja Cat Pickaxe TBA 400 V-Bucks AAAHH MEN! Jam Track 500 V-Bucks GORGEOUS Jam Track 500 V-Bucks Lamborghini Huracán STO X DojaCat Vehicle TBA 1,800 V-Bucks

Both skins come with free LEGO styles too, so you can use them in LEGO Fortnite without spending extra V-Bucks. This is a nice bonus that Epic Games has been adding to most new skins lately. The full bundle might cost around 3,200 – 3,500 V-Bucks, and it is definitely the best deal if you want everything. Buying all items separately would cost you way more than that. The bundle will save you a good amount of money if you’re planning to get most of the items anyway.

Note: We will update this article once the skin officially drops in the game.

How to Buy Doja Cat Skins in Fortnite

Getting these items is easy. Once the update goes live on October 9, you’ll find all the Doja Cat items in the Item Shop.

Open Fortnite and wait for the update to finish if it’s still downloading. Go to the Item Shop tab from the main menu. You’ll see the Doja Cat items featured prominently, probably at the top of the shop. Browse through all the available items and decide what you want to buy. If you want the bundle, look for the “Full Doja Cat Bundle” option. Select what you want and confirm your purchase with V-Bucks.

Make sure you have enough V-Bucks before the items go live. If you need to buy them, you can do that through the game’s store. V-Bucks can be purchased with real money, too, and they often come in bundles with bonus amounts when you buy larger packs.