All Fortnite Dragon Ball Skins: Prices and How to Get Them

Epic Games has brought your favorite anime characters to the battle royale island so many times, including characters from Dragon Ball. With 12 amazing skins available so far, you can play as legendary fighters like Goku, Vegeta, and even villains like Frieza. This guide shows you all Fortnite Dragon Ball skins and exactly how to get them.

Complete Dragon Ball Skins List in Fortnite

Currently, there are 12 Dragon Ball skins that have been released in Fortnite. All of them are coming to the Item Shop and are not available for free from completing quests.

Dragon Ball Skin Price How to Get

Android 17 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Android 18 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Beerus 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Bulma 1,200 V-Bucks Item Shop

Cell 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Frieza 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Goku Black 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Piccolo 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Son Gohan 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Son Goku 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop



Trunks 2,000 V-Bucks Item Shop

Vegeta 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Note: All Item Shop skins rotate in and out of availability. Prices listed above are the standard individual skin prices, though bundles often offer better value.

Most Popular and Rarest Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite

Based on usage statistics, these are the most frequently used Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite:

Son Goku (268.2K users) Goku Black (218.8K users) Beerus (60.2K users) Trunks (29K users) Vegeta (27.9K users)

Son Goku is by far the most popular choice. It’s no surprise, since he’s the main character and comes with four different transformation styles, including Ultra Instinct. And here are the 3 rarest Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite:

Android 18 (6K users) Android 17 (8.1K users) Piccolo (9.6K users)

These three have the lowest user sounds among all the Dragon Ball skins. It’s interesting that the Android skins are the rarest, but maybe because they’re actually the newest additions to the game (released August 10th, 2024) and have only appeared in the shop 14 times. Piccolo being the third rarest is more surprising, given that he’s been available since January 31st, 2023, but apparently hasn’t gained as much traction with players despite being an iconic character.

How to Get Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite

There are several ways to obtain Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite:

Item Shop : Most Dragon Ball skins rotate through the Item Shop. Prices typically range from 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks. Check the shop daily as appearances are random.

: Special Bundles : Some skins come in bundles with discounted prices. Bundle prices range from 2,200 to 2,700 V-Bucks. Often include additional cosmetics like back blings and emotes.

:

Dragon Ball skins don’t stay in the shop forever. They rotate in and out, but there’s a pattern you can watch for:

Mid-August : This is when most Dragon Ball content returns.

: This is when most Dragon Ball content returns. Early January : Another common time for Dragon Ball shop rotations.

: Another common time for Dragon Ball shop rotations. Special Events: Sometimes they return during anime-related events.

The original wave of Dragon Ball skins has appeared in the shop 60 times since 2022, so no need to worry if you didn’t get it the first time they appeared; You will get another chance for sure.

The Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite keep growing, with Epic Games adding new waves of characters regularly. Moreover, recent leaks suggest that a new collaboration is in the works for Fortnite. Popular leaker HYPEX recently shared information about upcoming Dragon Ball content, which means we might see even more characters added to the collection soon. Don’t forget to also check all Marvel skins and Star Wars skins in Fortnite! Plus, if you can’t change your skin in Fortnite, we have the fix!