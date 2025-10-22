Fortnite x Dumb Ways to Die Items, Prices, and How to Get

Remember that catchy song about all the silly ways cartoon beans could meet their end? Well, those adorable, colorful characters are jumping into Fortnite, and it’s happening sooner than you think. Fortnite Dumb Ways to Die collaboration drops tomorrow, bringing a fun twist to your locker. Here is the guide for all the items, their prices, and how to get them in the game.

What’s Included in Fortnite x Dumb Ways to Die Bundle

Based on the leaks, you will get two main items when this collaboration launches. There is going to be a Back Bling and an Emote that reference the quirky bean characters from the original campaign. While we don’t have the exact picturs yet, you can expect the same colorful, playful style that made Dumb Ways to Die so popular back in 2012.

DUMB WAYS TO DIE x FORTNITE IS SET TO DROP TOMORROW



• Includes a Backbling & Emote

• Obtained by purchasing the game ($5)

• The game will be on Epic Games' Mobile Store

• Will be in the Item Shop later (or at the same time)

• Information VIA @EpicDBOrg pic.twitter.com/bKpD24bfEb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 21, 2025

The bundle might feature characters like Numpty, Stumble, Clod, and more. These round figures became famous through a rail safety campaign in Melbourne, Australia, but they quickly turned into a worldwide sensation.

How to Get Fortnite x Dumb Ways to Die Collaboration Bundle

The Dumb Ways to Die collaboration will drop on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, in Fortnite. You will have to ways to grab this upcoming crossover:

Option 1: Buy Through Epic Games Mobile Store

Purchase the Dumb Ways to Die game for $5 in Epic Games Mobile Store. You’ll automatically unlock the Fortnite items.

Option 2: Wait for Item Shop

Players who don’t want to use the mobile method can just wait for the bundle to show up in Fortnite’s Item Shop. It should release around the same time as the mobile option, so players can get it straight from the in-game store. This way, you can buy the bundle with regular V-Bucks, which is easy for anyone who likes to keep all their purchases inside Fortnite.

This collaboration is quite different because it’s linked to a mobile game purchase. Epic Games is trying something new by connecting it to their mobile store. If you were already planning to try the Dumb Ways to Die game, you’ll get some extra Fortnite items for just five bucks.

Keep an eye on the Item Shop tomorrow if you want these items. Most collaborations stay for about a week, but they can leave earlier, so grab them soon if you like these funny bean characters or want something new for your locker.