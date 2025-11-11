Fortnite Leaks: New Electricity Feature Coming with Environmental Damage

Fortnite is adding a new electricity mechanic, according to recent leaks from data miners. This environmental hazard will slow players down, damage their health directly, and even affect vehicles and buildings. The electricity system includes generators spawning on the map and a new weapon called the Electric Tendril Gun that shoots electricity at enemies. This leak suggests Chapter 7 or a future update will introduce electricity as a major gameplay element.

How Electricity Will Work in Fortnite

Electricity functions as an environmental hazard, based on information from leaker Wensoing shared by Loolo. When players come into contact with electricity, it creates negative effects that make fighting and moving more difficult. The electricity slows down your movement speed while you’re affected by it. This makes escaping dangerous situations much harder since you can’t run away at full speed.

Electricity damages your health directly instead of shields. This is important because it bypasses your shield completely and immediately threatens your survival.

EPIC IS WORKING ON ELECTRICITY FEATURE ⚡ 👁️



According to @Wensoing, the feature will be environmental like Fire. It slows down a player's movement speed and damages their Health directly.



Besides humans, Electricity can damage vehicles and buildings too.



You can find… pic.twitter.com/Smg7zzPHf8 — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) November 10, 2025

What Electricity Can Damage in Fortnite

Electricity doesn’t just affect players – it damages vehicles and buildings too:

Vehicle Damage : When electricity hits vehicles, it will likely disable them temporarily or destroy them completely.

: When electricity hits vehicles, it will likely disable them temporarily or destroy them completely. Building Damage: Buildings taking damage from electricity changes how the mechanic works in Build mode. If electricity can destroy structures, it becomes a useful tool for breaking through enemy defenses without using weapons or explosives.

How to Get Electricity in Fortnite

Two methods for creating or finding electricity have been leaked: generators on the map and the Electric Tendril Gun weapon.

Generators on the Map : Generators will spawn in various locations across the Fortnite map as interactive objects. These generators produce electricity that players can use strategically or accidentally trigger. Generators might work like propane tanks or gas canisters that you shoot to create explosions. Shooting a generator could release electricity in the surrounding area, damaging anyone nearby and creating a hazard zone that lasts for some time.

: as interactive objects. These generators produce electricity that players can use strategically or accidentally trigger. Generators might work like propane tanks or gas canisters that you shoot to create explosions. Shooting a generator could release electricity in the surrounding area, damaging anyone nearby and creating a hazard zone that lasts for some time. Electric Tendril Gun: The Electric Tendril Gun is a new weapon that shoots electricity at targets. This gives players direct control over the electricity mechanic rather than relying on environmental sources. Based on the name “tendril,” the weapon probably shoots lightning-like beams or arcs of electricity toward enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about the leaked electricity feature coming to Fortnite. Epic Games is clearly expanding environmental mechanics to add more depth to combat and rotations. If you want to stay updated on other Chapter 7 leaks, check out our guide on the upcoming leaked boons including Feather Falling and Fire Jump.