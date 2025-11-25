Fortnite will team up with the upcoming action RPG Ember and Blade in 2026, according to an announcement from LINE Games. For players who want more demon-themed or god-like outfits, this crossover brings exactly that style. Here’s a clear breakdown of how to get the Ember and Blade skin in Fortnite.

What Are the Ember and Blade Cosmetics?

These cosmetics are based on Ember and Blade, a new action RPG coming to the Epic Games Store. The game follows Fenrix, an immortal warrior cursed to die and come back to life over and over again. He’s fighting through hell to stop a powerful demon called Asmodeus.

The cosmetics bring that fiery, demon-slayer vibe to Fortnite. You’ll get to rock Fenrix’s look while you’re battling it out in your regular matches.

How to Get Ember and Blade Skin in Fortnite

To get the skin, you need to buy Ember and Blade on the Epic Games Store when it launches in 2026. The cosmetics are granted automatically as long as you purchase the game using the same account linked to your Fortnite profile.

You don’t need to do any special challenges or grind for them. Just buy the game, and the Fortnite items are yours. Since both games are on Epic’s platform, the whole process should be pretty easy and automatic.

When Can You Get Them?

The cosmetics will be available at launch in 2026. LINE Games and Epic Games planned this collaboration to happen right when Ember and Blade releases, so you won’t have to wait around after buying the game. Keep an eye on official announcements from LINE Games and Epic for the exact release date. They’ll probably share more details about what the cosmetics look like closer to launch.

If you’re planning to play Ember and Blade anyway, this is a nice bonus. You’re getting a whole game plus exclusive Fortnite skin in one purchase. Plus, since they’re tied to a game purchase, these skins will probably be pretty rare compared to regular shop items.

So mark your calendar for 2026, grab Ember and Blade when it drops, and you’ll be slaying in style across both games.