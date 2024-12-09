Fortnite Enters the Tactical FPS Arena: Guide to Ballistic Mode

If you’re a Counter-Strike or Valorant player who never got into Fortnite because it wasn’t an FPS, now’s your chance to dive in. Fortnite is about to change the game again with Ballistic mode. It’s a brand new 5v5 tactical shooter mode that will be launched for early access on December 11th, 2024. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this exciting new mode.

What is Fortnite FPS Ballistic Mode?

Ballistic is Fortnite’s first dedicated first-person shooter mode, completely separate from the Battle Royale experience. It is a round-based 5v5 game, where teams take turns attacking and defending each other. There will be no building involved, making it pure gunplay and tactical action. It’s a game-changer for FPS fans who never thought they’d play Fortnite. Just imagine the intense gameplay you love from games like Valorant or Counter-Strike, with a more colorful, fast-paced universe.

How Does Fortnite FPS Ballistic Mode Work?

Each match splits players into two teams of five: Attackers and Defenders. The attackers try to plant something called a Rift Point Device (think of it like a bomb) at one of two sites on the map. Defenders need to stop them in 45 seconds, either by preventing the plant or defusing it if it gets planted. Once you’re eliminated, there’s no coming back until the next round. The first team to win 7 rounds takes the match, and teams swap sides after 6 rounds to keep things fair.

Starting Equipment and Economy

In each match, you will start with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits to spend. You earn more Credits by getting eliminations, planting the Rift Point Device, and winning rounds. If you survive a round, you keep your weapons and gear, giving you an advantage in the next round.

Also Read:

Weapons and Gadgets

The weapon collection in Ballistic is designed for tactical combat, not just a copy of Battle Royale weapons. Each weapon class, from accurate assault rifles to powerful shotguns, has a specific purpose in your team’s strategy.

Weapon Class Description

Assault Rifles This is the primary weapon class in Ballistic mode which excels at medium to long-range combat.

Shotguns Ideal for aggressive, close-range engagements with a high rate of fire and good mobility.

Submachine Guns (SMGs) One-shot potential at any range requires precise aim and positioning. Perfect for holding long sightlines.



Sniper Rifles One-shot potential at any range requires precise aim, and positioning. Perfect for holding long sightlines.

Pistols Starting weapon, reliable secondary with good accuracy and moderate damage. Cost-effective for eco rounds.

One of Ballistic’s unique features is the Flex Gadget system. At the start of each match, you pick one type of gadget that only you can buy and use. You can hold two at a time, and they can’t be shared with teammates. Here are your options:

Tactical Equipment Description

Smoke Grenades Creates visual cover, blocking enemy sightlines.

Flashbangs Provides temporary projectile protection, and blocks all incoming and outgoing fire.

Proximity Mine Provides temporary projectile protection, and blocks all incoming and outgoing fire.

Bubble Shield Provides temporary projectile protection, blocks all incoming and outgoing fire.

Recon Grenade Reveals enemy positions through walls, cannot be destroyed once thrown.

Frag Grenade Traditional explosive that damages enemies in its blast radius.

Impulse Grenade Launches players away from blast, affects both allies and enemies, no direct damage.

Fortnite Ballistic Game Modes and Rankings

There will be two game modes you can play with your friends in Fortnite Ballistic mode. The first is Unranked, which provides a casual environment perfect for learning and practicing. In this mode, players can join mid-match and stay on the same server after each round, making it a more relaxed experience.

The second mode is Ranked, designed for competitive play. In this mode, players cannot join mid-match, and leaving the game will result in penalties. Your rank will change based on your performance in each match, but the first match of the day includes rank protection to help ease you in.

During early access, you will have access to one map, Skyline 10, along with a basic set of weapons and core tactical gear. You can also use all your Fortnite cosmetics, except pickaxes, contrails, vehicles, and music items. Epic Games plans to expand the game by adding more maps, weapons, and features in the future, taking player feedback into account.

Ballistic takes Fortnite in an exciting new direction by finally adding tactical shooter gameplay. Whether you are an experienced FPS player or new to the genre, this mode will definitely keep you engaged while keeping Fortnite’s easy-to-play feel. We will see you on Skyline 10!