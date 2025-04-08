Fortnite Error 1, 0, 91, and 93 Fixes: Solution for Common Errors

Nothing ruins a gaming session faster than error messages stopping you from playing. If you’ve been trying to jump into Fortnite only to be greeted with Fortnite Error #1, Error Code 0, Error 91, or Error 93, you’re not alone. The good news is that most of these problems have simple fixes that you can try right away. Here are Fortnite error fixes to help you resolve the issues in just a few minutes and return to enjoying Battle Royale with friends.

What Causes These Common Fortnite Errors?

Before diving into the solutions, it helps to understand what these errors actually mean:

Error Code What It Means Matchmaking Error #1 The game can’t connect to Epic’s matchmaking servers, This stops you from readying up for any game mode. Error Code 0 Points to problems with your game client or the anti-cheat system. It often shows the message “please restart your client.” Error Code 91 Can’t connect to a friend’s party. The message shows “The party is currently not responding.” Error Code 93 Party matchmaking issue where you can’t join or create parties with friends.

How to Fix Fortnite Matchmaking Error #1

There are several ways you can try to fix the Fortnite Error #1. Here is the list:

1. Restart Your Game and Launcher

The simplest fix is often the most effective. Try these steps:

Completely quit Fortnite. Close the Epic Games Launcher using Task Manager. Reopen the launcher and restart the game.

This refreshes your connection to the servers and clears temporary glitches.

2. Update Your System

Outdated software can cause matchmaking problems:

Update your graphics drivers.

your graphics drivers. Install the latest Windows or console updates.

the latest Windows or console updates. Check for .NET framework updates.

3. Try a Different Region

Sometimes your connection to a specific server region is the problem:

Go to Game Settings in Fortnite Find the Matchmaking Region setting. Select a different region that’s still close to you. Try matchmaking again.

How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 0

Now, here are some possible fixes for Fortnite Error #0:

1. Run as Administrator

Error Code 0 often happens when the game doesn’t have proper permissions:

Navigate to your Fortnite installation folder: FortniteGame\Binaries\Win64. Right-click on FortniteClient-Win64-Shipping and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab. Check Run this program as administrator and click OK. Do the same for FortniteClient-Win-64-Shipping-BE, ForniteClient-Win64-Shipping-EAC, and FortniteLauncher.

2. Verify Game Files

Corrupted files can trigger error messages:

Open the Epic Games Launcher and find Fortnite in your library. Click the three dots next to the game and select Manage, then Verify. Wait for the process to complete.

The launcher will automatically fix any damaged files it finds.

3. Check System Files

Windows has a built-in tool to find and fix system problems:

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Let the scan complete and restart your computer. Launch Fortnite again.

How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 91

If you’re getting Error Code 91 when trying to join a friend’s party, try these fixes:

1. Check Your Party Settings

Make sure your game settings allow connections:

Set your online status to Online.

to Online. Enable party joinability for friends.

for friends. Set the matchmaking region to Public.

2. Restart Your Network

Network issues are the common culprits for this error:

Restart your game and device. Unplug your router and modem for about 60 seconds. Plug everything back in and wait for full reconnection. Try joining again.

If neither of these methods fixes the error, it’s possible that the Fortnite server is experiencing an issue. The best option is to wait and try again later.

How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 93

Error 93 is another party-related error that prevents you from joining friends. Here are some effective solutions, starting with the quickest:

1. Change Your Skin

This might sound strange, but many players report that simply changing your character skin in-game fixes Error 93. There’s no clear explanation for why this works, but it’s worth trying as it’s the easiest solution.

2. Restart Your Game

The classic “turn it off and on again” approach often works:

Completely close Fortnite. Relaunch the game and try connecting again. If that doesn’t work, restart your entire PC or console.

3. Change Party Privacy Settings

Since Error 93 relates to party matchmaking:

If your party is currently set to Public, change it to Invite Only. If it’s set to Invite Only, try changing it to Public. Try joining or creating a party again.

4. Check Server Status

Sometimes the issue isn’t on your end:

Visit the official Fortnite Server Status website. Look specifically at the Parties, Friends, and Messaging section. If it’s not listed as operational, you’ll need to wait until Epic fixes the server issue.

If you’ve tried all these fixes and still encounter errors after a couple of days, it might be time to report the issue to Epic Games. Check their official status page or Fortnite Status X account to see if there’s a known outage first. These fixes should get you back into the action quickly. Remember that sometimes the issue is on Epic’s end, not yours, so patience may be needed during server outages or maintenance periods. Good luck, and see you in the Battle Royale island!