Fortnite Fantastic Four Skins: Release Date, Price, and More

The Fantastic Four are coming to Fortnite! New leaks show that all four heroes will be in the game soon. This makes sense because their new movie comes out on July 25th, 2025. Want to play as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and The Thing? Here’s what you need to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins, including their release date, price, and more!

Fortnite Fantastic Four Skins Release Date

Epic Games hasn’t told us the exact date yet, but the skins will probably come out after the upcoming 36.20 update, based on leaks from reliable Fortnite data miners. Or, the skins might also drop at the same time with the movie hitting theaters, which will be July 25th, 2025. We know that Fortnite always drops Marvel skins when big movies come out. Either way, you won’t wait much longer to get these superhero outfits in the game.

All Fortnite Fantastic Four Skins

You will get all four main characters from the team that will be released to the Battle Royale island. Here’s what each bundle has:

Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)

Reed’s bundle comes with his main skin in the movie that has facial hair. You will also get a glider and a special move that shows a hologram with props. When you use the Fantastic Calculations move with Reed’s outfit, it will show a cool animation that’s different from other characters.

Sue Storm (Invisible Woman)

Sue’s bundle has her skin, an emote, backbling, and pickaxe. The coolest part is her Psionic Orbs power, which looks different when you wear her outfit. This means you get special visual effects that only work if you equip her skin.

Johnny Storm (Human Torch)

Johnny gets two different looks for his skin, the normal and fire mode versions. His bundle also has a move, pickaxe, emote, and backbling. The Torch’s Flame power shows special effects when you use it with his outfit, making the fire look even more amazing.

Ben Grimm (The Thing)

The Thing’s bundle comes with his rocky skin, special move, backbling, and pickaxe. While he doesn’t have special powers like the others, his tough look will definitely make you stand out in battles.

How Much Will the Skins Cost?

While we don’t know the exact prices yet, but based on other Marvel team-ups, each character bundle will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks. If they make a complete Fantastic Four bundle with all four characters, it’ll probably be around 3,000 to 3,500 V-Bucks. This pricing is normal for big Marvel collaboration, so start saving up your V-Bucks now if you want the whole team.

The timing is perfect for this crossover. Fortnite is in a superhero season right now, and we just got Superman skins on July 11. Adding the Fantastic Four fits perfectly with what’s happening in the game. Plus, with the new movie coming out, lots of people will be excited about these characters. Epic Games knows how to use movie releases to make great content, and this collaboration should be one of their biggest hits this summer.

When the Fantastic Four skins finally show up in the Item Shop, they’ll probably only be there for a short time. Marvel collaboration usually stick around for about a week, so don’t wait too long to buy them.

Note: We will update this article with the official cosmetics and prices when the update is live.