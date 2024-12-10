Fortnite Festival Anniversary: Free Access to 285 Songs & New Platinum Skins

Fortnite’s musical mode is turning one year old, and Epic Games is throwing quite a party. From collaborative jamming to platinum makeovers for fan-favorite artists, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Festival Anniversary celebration, including how to get free access to all the songs and why it’s the perfect time to jump in.

How to Get Free Access to Every Song in Fortnite Festival Anniversary

Fortnite Festival’s first-year stats are impressive. Players have hit more than one trillion notes across songs from 236 different artists. The community has created 3.6 billion Jam Loops, showing how creative players can get with the game’s musical tools.

Now, to celebrate its first year anniversary, from December 12th, 2024, at 7 PM ET until December 15th, 2024, at 7 PM ET, you can play any of the 285 songs available in Fortnite Festival without spending a dime. Whether you’re a competitive player chasing high scores on Main Stage or looking to battle it out with friends, this is your chance to try everything from pop hits to heavy metal classics.

New Platinum Skin Bundles in Fortnite Festival Anniversary

Four of the biggest stars from Fortnite Festival’s first year are getting special Platinum treatments to celebrate the first anniversary. Here is the list:

The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s Platinum bundle will come with his Platinum Outfit and XO Back Bling, featuring two sleek variants to choose from. There’s also the Platinum Axe-o harvesting tool, which is perfect for completing the look. To top it off, his new track, Dancing in the Flames is dropping as part of the bundle, bringing even more vibes to the game.

Lady Gaga

Remember that Lady Gaga came to Fortnite Festival Season 2? She’s now back with the Platinum Gaga Outfit, inspired by the bold Kindness Punks theme. This time, she’s bringing the Platinum Chromatica Keytar. Plus, her new track, Disease, is making its debut, so you can play the song while in-game.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is returning to the Fortnite Festival, rocking a Platinum Outfit with a fresh metallic vibe that stands out on the battlefield. She’s also bringing the Platinum Flaming Hi-Hats as her unique harvesting tool. Additionally, her new track Birds of a Feather is dropping alongside the set.

Karol G

Last but not least, Karol G is making her mark again in the Fortnite Festival with a Platinum Bichota-themed outfit that’s as bold as her style. She’s also bringing the Platinum Bichota 4-String with her. What’s even cooler are the special reactive features that activate with certain songs, adding a dynamic flair to your gameplay.

Metallica Rocks the Fortnite Festival Shop

Metal fans have something special to look forward to with the new Metallica Jam Bundle. For the first time outside the Festival Pass, you can grab “One” along with three other iconic tracks:

Sad But True

Battery

For Whom The Bell Tolls

New Social Features

Starting today, you can also jam with up to three friends right in the Fortnite lobby. This means you can show off your musical skills while waiting for matches in any Fortnite mode, except the Fall Guys experiences.

Epic Games has confirmed its commitment to the Fortnite Festival’s future, with plans already in motion for 2025 and beyond. While other modes like Rocket Racing have received less attention, Festival remains strong thanks to its mix of rhythm gameplay and social features.

All these anniversary celebration items will be available in the shop until December 19th, 2024, giving you plenty of time to grab your favorite bundles. Longtime players and newcomers alike can take advantage of this weekend’s all-access pass to every song, so be ready to join the Festival and start rockin’.