How to Get Gorillaz Skins in Fortnite Festival Season 10

The virtual band Gorillax has finally landed in Fortnite. If you’re a fan of hits like “Clint Eastwood” and “DARE,” you will love what’s coming to Fortnite Festival Season 10. You can play as your favorite band members and rock out on a completely brand new stage. With this guide, I will show you how to get all Gorillaz skins in Fortnite Festival Season 10 and what’s new in this update.

When Does Gorillaz Come to Fortnite?

Gorillaz will arrive at Fortnite Festival on August 26th, 2025. This will be the start of Season 10, and all four band members will become the season’s main icons. You will see Noodle, 2D, Rusel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals taking center stage. The timing for this drop is perfect because Gorillaz is currently running their House of Kong Exhibition from August 8th to September 3rd, 2025.

How to Get Gorillaz Skins in Fortnite

Getting Gorillaz characters works differently depending on which member you want. Here’s the breakdown:

Noodle and 2D Skin Bundle

You can buy Noodle and 2D directly from the Fortnite Item Shop. This bundle stays available until the end of Season 10, so you have a lot of time to grab it. Here’s what’s included in the bundle:

Gorillaz Cosmetics Icon Noodle Skin with toggleable mask Noodle’s Case Back Bling DARE Emote Noodle’s Axe Guitar 2D Skin with toggleable sunglasses 2D Megaphone Back Bling 2D Mic Bonesy Ballons Contrail

For now, we still don’t know the exact price of each item or the full bundle. We will update this article with the exact prices once they become available tomorrow.

Russel and Murdoc Skins in Fortnite

The other two band members come through the Season 10 Music Pass. This costs 1,400 V-Bucks or comes free with Fortnite Crew membership.

Russel Hobbs is actually the easiest to get. You unlock him immediately when you buy the Music Pass – no grinding required! His outfit comes with a toggleable hat, plus you can earn his drums and the One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling as you progress.

Murdoc Niccals is the final reward, so you’ll need to complete most of the pass to get him. Along the way, you’ll unlock Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling and Murdoc’s Bass. His outfit also has a toggleable captain’s hat.

New Music Tracks You Can Play

Gorillaz brings some killer tracks to Festival. The “Clint Eastwood” Jam Track will be available in the shop for the entire season. If you get the Noodle & 2D Bundle, you’ll also get the “DARE” Jam Track. Plus, working through the Music Pass unlocks “On Melancholy Hill” – perfect for those chill gaming moments!

The pass includes other artists, too:

Stone Temple Pilots – “Interstate Love Song”

MXZI – “MONTAGEM TOMADA (Slowed)”

Hanumankind – “Run It Up”

Fortnite Festival Season 10 Main Stage Experience

Gorillaz now performs in a concrete jungle setting. The new Main Stage features towering buildings, a street train, and tons of graffiti that perfectly match the band’s urban aesthetic. This isn’t just a cosmetic change. The new environment really captures that Gorillaz vibe and makes performances feel more immersive.

Should You Get the Gorillaz Content?

This collaboration feels special. Gorillaz has always been about mixing music with visual storytelling, and that translates perfectly to Fortnite. The character designs look authentic to the band’s art style, and having actual Gorillaz songs as playable tracks is amazing.

If you’re a Gorillaz fan, the Noodle & 2D Bundle is probably worth it just for the “DARE” emote that actually plays the song. The Music Pass gives you great value if you play Festival regularly, since you get two outfits plus all the other rewards.