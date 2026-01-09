Fortnite First VTuber Kizuna AI Cosmetics Leaked

Fortnite is about to make history with its first-ever VTuber collaboration. According to recent leaks, Kizuna AI is coming to the Battle Royale island as an Icon Series skin. This is a pretty huge deal for both Fortnite fans and the VTuber community, especially since Kizuna AI is basically the one who started it all back in 2016. Here’s everything we know so far about the Fortnite Kizuna AI crossover.

Who Is Kizuna AI?

Kizuna AI isn’t just any VTuber, she’s the pioneer who helped launch the entire virtual influencer movement. When she debuted in 2016, the VTuber concept was still pretty new. Her gaming videos, variety content, and music helped shape what VTubers are today and inspired countless creators across Japan and around the world.

So, if she is coming as Fortnite’s Icon Series, it’s actually perfect, because it celebrates influential figures in music, gaming, and pop culture.

What’s Included in the Kizuna AI Bundle?

This leaked info comes from trusted Fortnite leaker, Loolo_WRLD, and it looks like Epic Games is going all out for this collaboration. There will be a solid collection of cosmetics coming to Fortnite. Here is what you can expect when it drops:

2x Skins (both with LEGO variants)

2x Backblings

Mic for Fortnite Festival

Guitar for Fortnite Festival

Exclusive Keyart loading screen

The bundle is designed to give you plenty of options for customizing your look. Having two skin variants means you’ll be able to switch things up depending on your mood. Plus, the fact that both skins work with LEGO Fortnite, so you can wear them in different game modes.

When Is the Kizuna AI Skin Coming Out?

Right now, there’s no confirmed release date for the Kizuna AI skin. Epic Games hasn’t made an official announcement yet, so we’re working with leaked information for now. However, the timing for this collaboration is actually not random. Kizuna AI recently made her comeback to streaming with her original voice actor, which got fans pretty excited.

This Fortnite collaboration could be part of promoting her return to content creation. If that’s the case, you might see the skin drop sometime in the coming weeks while the hype is still fresh. It can even come in the upcoming Fortnite update, together with the South Park skin!

Keep an eye on Fortnite’s official social media channels and the in-game Item Shop for announcements. These collaborations usually get teased a few days before they actually release.