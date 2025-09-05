Home » Gaming » When is Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025? Schedule, Countdown, and How to Watch

When is Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025? Schedule, Countdown, and How to Watch

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The biggest Fortnite tournament of the year is finally here! The FNCS Global Championship 2025 kicks off this weekend in Lyon, France, and you don’t want to miss it. The massive event brings together 33 of the best trios from around the world, all fighting for their share of $2 million prize pool. Here is the complete guide for the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025 schedule and countdown, plus how to watch the matches.

Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025

What is the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025?

The FNCS Global Championship is Fortnite’s premier esports event where the world’s top players compete for the ultimate prize. This year’s tournament is special because it’s the first time the championship uses a trios format instead of duos. That means you’ll see 99 elite players forming 33 teams of three.

These players have earned their spots by dominating regional tournaments throughout the year. The tournament spans two action-packed days with 12 total matches. Each team needs to score points through eliminations and high placements, making every fight crucial.

When Does FNCS Globals 2025 Take Place?

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 will run across two days:

DaySchedule
Day 1Saturday, September 6th, 2025
Day 2Sunday, September 7th, 2025

Here is the complete schedule breakdown for different timezone:

RegionCoverage Starts
Pacific Time (PT)6:45 AM
Eastern Time (ET)9:45 AM
European Time (CET)3:45 PM
India Standard Time (IST)7:15 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)11:45 PM
Australian Eastern Time (AEST)10:45 PM

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 Countdown

If you’re confused with the schedule, here is the exact countdown until the event coverage starts on Saturday:

FNCS Globals 2025 Scoring System and Prize Pool

Understanding how points work makes watching much more exciting. Here’s how teams earn points:

PlacementPoints
Victory Royale (1st)65
2nd54
3rd48
4th44
5th40
6th36
7th33
8th30
9th27
10th24
11th21
12th18
13th15
14th12
15th9
16th6
17th3

The team with the highest combined score after all 12 matches wins the championship. The $2,001,000 prize pool is distributed across all 33 teams, but the top spots get the lion’s share:

PlacementPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$300,000
3rd$225,000
4th$180,000
5th$135,000
6th$90,000
7th$75,000
8th$60,000
9th$45,000
10th$36,000
11th$33,000
12th$30,000
13th$27,000
14th$27,000
15th$24,000
16th$24,000
17th$21,000
18th$21,000
19th$18,000
20th$18,000
21st$15,000
22nd$15,000
23rd$15,000
24th$15,000
25th$15,000
26th$12,000
27th$12,000
28th$12,000
29th$12,000
30th$12,000
31st$9,000
32nd$9,000
33rd$9,000

Even the last-place team earns $9,000, showing how Epic Games values all participants. The winners also receive the exclusive FNCS Axe of Champions 3.0, a trophy that represents the pinnacle of competitive Fortnite.

All Players and Teams

Each region brings its best players, creating diverse playstyles. Here is the full list of players joining the competition this year:

RegionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3
EuropeMalibucaP1ngWox
Europevic0venoFlickzy
EuropeVanyak3kkPixieMariusCOW
EuropeTjinoPabloWinguFredoxie
EuropepixxDarmDemus
EuropeSwizzYQueasyMerstach
EuropeHrisTaySonChico
EuropeSettyJapkopanzer
EuropeFoCuSMiksonUpl
EuropeIDropcharyyKami
EuropeChapMrSavagerezon ay
NA-CentralColdPeterbotRitual
NA-CentralAcornAjerssPollo
NA-CentralClixEomzoHiggs
NA-CentralCooperCurlyReet
NA-CentralAminishedBraydzVisxals
NA-CentralRapidKhanadaBoltz
NA-CentralMuzSphinxShadow
NA-WestVicterVEpikWhalePaper
NA-WestArkSxhoolSalko
NA-WestBaccaParzPXMP
BrazilFazerK1nGPhzin
BrazilCaduStrykerTisco
BrazilWeYGabzeraScarpa
AsiaKoyotaRiseyuma
AsiaKimkanaRaitoRazl
AsiaBuyuriruMeremwickesy
Middle East5aaldFKSHero
Middle EastRewsaadSnowy
Middle EastAdapterBalorMansour
OceaniaalexAnonResignz
OceaniaAspectCaziTinka
OceaniaVortexM0untainGoof

How to Watch FNCS Global Championship 2025

You have several ways to catch all the action:

FNCS Lion Crest Spray Fortnite

Watching on Twitch also gets you exclusive rewards:

  • September 6: Watch for 1 hour to earn the Lion Crest Spray.
  • September 7: Watch for 1 hour to get the FNCS Knuckles Emoticon.

To earn these drops, you need to link your Epic Games and Twitch accounts.

Adding to the excitement, breakout artist d4vd has created the perfect soundtrack for the championship with “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem).” The track is available now on YouTube, Spotify, and all streaming platforms. Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making. These players have worked all year for this moment, and you get to watch it unfold live. Grab some snacks, pick your favorite team, and get ready for two days of incredible Fortnite action!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Blox Fruits Pain Update: Release Date and What to Expect

Roblox Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Countdown & Release...

Roblox Cyberpunking Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Reborn Cultivation Codes (September 2025)

How to Get and Use Rosaries in Hollow Knight: Silksong

All Items in Hollow Knight Silksong: How to Get and...

Hollow Knight Silksong – All Tools and How to Use...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1540 Hints, Answers – September 6, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1324 Answer and Hints – September 6,...

“In stitches” Today’s NYT Strands #552 Hints and Answers for...