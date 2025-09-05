When is Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025? Schedule, Countdown, and How to Watch

The biggest Fortnite tournament of the year is finally here! The FNCS Global Championship 2025 kicks off this weekend in Lyon, France, and you don’t want to miss it. The massive event brings together 33 of the best trios from around the world, all fighting for their share of $2 million prize pool. Here is the complete guide for the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025 schedule and countdown, plus how to watch the matches.

What is the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025?

The FNCS Global Championship is Fortnite’s premier esports event where the world’s top players compete for the ultimate prize. This year’s tournament is special because it’s the first time the championship uses a trios format instead of duos. That means you’ll see 99 elite players forming 33 teams of three.

These players have earned their spots by dominating regional tournaments throughout the year. The tournament spans two action-packed days with 12 total matches. Each team needs to score points through eliminations and high placements, making every fight crucial.

When Does FNCS Globals 2025 Take Place?

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 will run across two days:

Day Schedule Day 1 Saturday, September 6th, 2025 Day 2 Sunday, September 7th, 2025

Here is the complete schedule breakdown for different timezone:

Region Coverage Starts Pacific Time (PT) 6:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) 9:45 AM European Time (CET) 3:45 PM India Standard Time (IST) 7:15 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:45 PM Australian Eastern Time (AEST) 10:45 PM

Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 Countdown

If you’re confused with the schedule, here is the exact countdown until the event coverage starts on Saturday:

FNCS Globals 2025 Scoring System and Prize Pool

Understanding how points work makes watching much more exciting. Here’s how teams earn points:

Placement Points Victory Royale (1st) 65 2nd 54 3rd 48 4th 44 5th 40 6th 36 7th 33 8th 30 9th 27 10th 24 11th 21 12th 18 13th 15 14th 12 15th 9 16th 6 17th 3

The team with the highest combined score after all 12 matches wins the championship. The $2,001,000 prize pool is distributed across all 33 teams, but the top spots get the lion’s share:

Placement Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $300,000 3rd $225,000 4th $180,000 5th $135,000 6th $90,000 7th $75,000 8th $60,000 9th $45,000 10th $36,000 11th $33,000 12th $30,000 13th $27,000 14th $27,000 15th $24,000 16th $24,000 17th $21,000 18th $21,000 19th $18,000 20th $18,000 21st $15,000 22nd $15,000 23rd $15,000 24th $15,000 25th $15,000 26th $12,000 27th $12,000 28th $12,000 29th $12,000 30th $12,000 31st $9,000 32nd $9,000 33rd $9,000

Even the last-place team earns $9,000, showing how Epic Games values all participants. The winners also receive the exclusive FNCS Axe of Champions 3.0, a trophy that represents the pinnacle of competitive Fortnite.

All Players and Teams

Each region brings its best players, creating diverse playstyles. Here is the full list of players joining the competition this year:

Region Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Europe Malibuca P1ng Wox Europe vic0 veno Flickzy Europe Vanyak3kk Pixie MariusCOW Europe Tjino PabloWingu Fredoxie Europe pixx Darm Demus Europe SwizzY Queasy Merstach Europe Hris TaySon Chico Europe Setty Japko panzer Europe FoCuS Mikson Upl Europe IDrop charyy Kami Europe Chap MrSavage rezon ay NA-Central Cold Peterbot Ritual NA-Central Acorn Ajerss Pollo NA-Central Clix Eomzo Higgs NA-Central Cooper Curly Reet NA-Central Aminished Braydz Visxals NA-Central Rapid Khanada Boltz NA-Central Muz Sphinx Shadow NA-West VicterV EpikWhale Paper NA-West Ark Sxhool Salko NA-West Bacca Parz PXMP Brazil Fazer K1nG Phzin Brazil Cadu Stryker Tisco Brazil WeY Gabzera Scarpa Asia Koyota Rise yuma Asia Kimkana Raito Razl Asia Buyuriru Merem wickesy Middle East 5aald FKS Hero Middle East Rew saad Snowy Middle East Adapter Balor Mansour Oceania alex Anon Resignz Oceania Aspect Cazi Tinka Oceania Vortex M0untain Goof

How to Watch FNCS Global Championship 2025

You have several ways to catch all the action:

Watching on Twitch also gets you exclusive rewards:

September 6: Watch for 1 hour to earn the Lion Crest Spray.

Watch for 1 hour to earn the Lion Crest Spray. September 7: Watch for 1 hour to get the FNCS Knuckles Emoticon.

To earn these drops, you need to link your Epic Games and Twitch accounts.

Adding to the excitement, breakout artist d4vd has created the perfect soundtrack for the championship with “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem).” The track is available now on YouTube, Spotify, and all streaming platforms. Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making. These players have worked all year for this moment, and you get to watch it unfold live. Grab some snacks, pick your favorite team, and get ready for two days of incredible Fortnite action!