When is Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025? Schedule, Countdown, and How to Watch

The biggest Fortnite tournament of the year is finally here! The FNCS Global Championship 2025 kicks off this weekend in Lyon, France, and you don’t want to miss it. The massive event brings together 33 of the best trios from around the world, all fighting for their share of $2 million prize pool. Here is the complete guide for the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025 schedule and countdown, plus how to watch the matches.
Table of Contents
What is the Fortnite FNCS Globals 2025?
The FNCS Global Championship is Fortnite’s premier esports event where the world’s top players compete for the ultimate prize. This year’s tournament is special because it’s the first time the championship uses a trios format instead of duos. That means you’ll see 99 elite players forming 33 teams of three.
These players have earned their spots by dominating regional tournaments throughout the year. The tournament spans two action-packed days with 12 total matches. Each team needs to score points through eliminations and high placements, making every fight crucial.
When Does FNCS Globals 2025 Take Place?
Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 will run across two days:
|Day
|Schedule
|Day 1
|Saturday, September 6th, 2025
|Day 2
|Sunday, September 7th, 2025
Here is the complete schedule breakdown for different timezone:
|Region
|Coverage Starts
|Pacific Time (PT)
|6:45 AM
|Eastern Time (ET)
|9:45 AM
|European Time (CET)
|3:45 PM
|India Standard Time (IST)
|7:15 PM
|Japan Standard Time (JST)
|11:45 PM
|Australian Eastern Time (AEST)
|10:45 PM
Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 Countdown
If you’re confused with the schedule, here is the exact countdown until the event coverage starts on Saturday:
FNCS Globals 2025 Scoring System and Prize Pool
Understanding how points work makes watching much more exciting. Here’s how teams earn points:
|Placement
|Points
|Victory Royale (1st)
|65
|2nd
|54
|3rd
|48
|4th
|44
|5th
|40
|6th
|36
|7th
|33
|8th
|30
|9th
|27
|10th
|24
|11th
|21
|12th
|18
|13th
|15
|14th
|12
|15th
|9
|16th
|6
|17th
|3
The team with the highest combined score after all 12 matches wins the championship. The $2,001,000 prize pool is distributed across all 33 teams, but the top spots get the lion’s share:
|Placement
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$300,000
|3rd
|$225,000
|4th
|$180,000
|5th
|$135,000
|6th
|$90,000
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$60,000
|9th
|$45,000
|10th
|$36,000
|11th
|$33,000
|12th
|$30,000
|13th
|$27,000
|14th
|$27,000
|15th
|$24,000
|16th
|$24,000
|17th
|$21,000
|18th
|$21,000
|19th
|$18,000
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$15,000
|22nd
|$15,000
|23rd
|$15,000
|24th
|$15,000
|25th
|$15,000
|26th
|$12,000
|27th
|$12,000
|28th
|$12,000
|29th
|$12,000
|30th
|$12,000
|31st
|$9,000
|32nd
|$9,000
|33rd
|$9,000
Even the last-place team earns $9,000, showing how Epic Games values all participants. The winners also receive the exclusive FNCS Axe of Champions 3.0, a trophy that represents the pinnacle of competitive Fortnite.
All Players and Teams
Each region brings its best players, creating diverse playstyles. Here is the full list of players joining the competition this year:
|Region
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Europe
|Malibuca
|P1ng
|Wox
|Europe
|vic0
|veno
|Flickzy
|Europe
|Vanyak3kk
|Pixie
|MariusCOW
|Europe
|Tjino
|PabloWingu
|Fredoxie
|Europe
|pixx
|Darm
|Demus
|Europe
|SwizzY
|Queasy
|Merstach
|Europe
|Hris
|TaySon
|Chico
|Europe
|Setty
|Japko
|panzer
|Europe
|FoCuS
|Mikson
|Upl
|Europe
|IDrop
|charyy
|Kami
|Europe
|Chap
|MrSavage
|rezon ay
|NA-Central
|Cold
|Peterbot
|Ritual
|NA-Central
|Acorn
|Ajerss
|Pollo
|NA-Central
|Clix
|Eomzo
|Higgs
|NA-Central
|Cooper
|Curly
|Reet
|NA-Central
|Aminished
|Braydz
|Visxals
|NA-Central
|Rapid
|Khanada
|Boltz
|NA-Central
|Muz
|Sphinx
|Shadow
|NA-West
|VicterV
|EpikWhale
|Paper
|NA-West
|Ark
|Sxhool
|Salko
|NA-West
|Bacca
|Parz
|PXMP
|Brazil
|Fazer
|K1nG
|Phzin
|Brazil
|Cadu
|Stryker
|Tisco
|Brazil
|WeY
|Gabzera
|Scarpa
|Asia
|Koyota
|Rise
|yuma
|Asia
|Kimkana
|Raito
|Razl
|Asia
|Buyuriru
|Merem
|wickesy
|Middle East
|5aald
|FKS
|Hero
|Middle East
|Rew
|saad
|Snowy
|Middle East
|Adapter
|Balor
|Mansour
|Oceania
|alex
|Anon
|Resignz
|Oceania
|Aspect
|Cazi
|Tinka
|Oceania
|Vortex
|M0untain
|Goof
How to Watch FNCS Global Championship 2025
You have several ways to catch all the action:
Watching on Twitch also gets you exclusive rewards:
- September 6: Watch for 1 hour to earn the Lion Crest Spray.
- September 7: Watch for 1 hour to get the FNCS Knuckles Emoticon.
To earn these drops, you need to link your Epic Games and Twitch accounts.
Adding to the excitement, breakout artist d4vd has created the perfect soundtrack for the championship with “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem).” The track is available now on YouTube, Spotify, and all streaming platforms. Don’t miss your chance to witness history in the making. These players have worked all year for this moment, and you get to watch it unfold live. Grab some snacks, pick your favorite team, and get ready for two days of incredible Fortnite action!