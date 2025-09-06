Fortnite FNCS Hotfix Adds Double XP and Classic Weapons

Epic Games dropped a surprise Fortnite FNCS hotfix, and it’s perfect timing. With FNCS Globals 2025 happening this weekend in Lyon, France, you get to enjoy some amazing changes that make the game way more fun. Here is everything coming in Fortnite FNCS’ latest Hotfix, including a double XP weekend and unvaulted weapons!

When is Double XP Weekend in Fortnite FNCS?

To celebrate the FNCS Globals 2025, Epic is giving players a full weekend to earn double XP in every game mode. That means you can level up twice as fast, whether you’re playing Battle Royale, Zero Build, or any other mode.

Celebrate FNCS with the Weekend of Champions



⚡ Double XP all weekend long!

⤴️ BR: Thunderpumping returns with Grapple Gloves + Pump Shotguns!

💯 Reload: 100% Rare Chests & skill-shot loot update!

🦙 Blitz: Starting mythic melee weapons + Golden Llamas!

Double XP is available starting today, September 6th, 2025, and will run until September 8th, 2025, at 9 AM ET. Here’s the countdown to when the Double XP Weekend ends in Fortnite, so you’d better log in and grind for XP now!

What Weapons Are Back in Battle Royale?

Epic Games also brought back some fan-favorite weapons to the Battle Royale island. Here’s what you can find in your matches now:

The Legendary Pump Shotgun . You know this weapon can knock enemies with one good headshot.

. You know this weapon can knock enemies with one good headshot. The Grapple Glove also returned, so you can swing around the map like Spider-Man again.

also returned, so you can swing around the map like Spider-Man again. Boom Bow, Double Trouble, Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR, and the regular Holo Twister Assault Rifle. These weapons work in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, too.

As a bonus, the classic Zapotron weapon is back in OG mode as a rare drop this weekend. This legendary weapon can destroy builds and deal massive damage to players. It’s super rare, so if you find one, consider yourself lucky.

Game Mode Changes You Need to Know

Reload mode got a huge upgrade. Now you’ll find 100% Rare Chests in every match this weekend. This means no more common or uncommon loot disappointments. You’re guaranteed better weapons every time you open a chest.

in every match this weekend. This means no more common or uncommon loot disappointments. You’re guaranteed better weapons every time you open a chest. There’s also a Skill Shot loot event happening. You’ll find way more sniper rifles and marksman rifles in chests. If you love taking long-range shots, this is your time to shine.

happening. You’ll find way more sniper rifles and marksman rifles in chests. If you love taking long-range shots, this is your time to shine. Blitz Royale players get the coolest changes. Every match now has Golden Llamas scattered around the map. Plus, you start each game with a Mythic Melee weapon.

These changes make Fortnite way more exciting right now. The double XP weekend means you can complete your Battle Pass faster and unlock more cosmetics. The weapon unvaults give you more options in fights, and the improved loot means better gear in every match!

Jump into any game mode and you’ll notice the difference immediately. Whether you want to swing around with Grapple Gloves or blast enemies with the Legendary Pump, this weekend offers something for every play style. Don’t miss it!