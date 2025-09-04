Epic Games is giving away two awesome items during the FNCS Global Championship 2025. All you need to do is watch the tournament streams, and you’ll get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and FNCS Knuckles Emoticon completely free. The championship happens on September 6th to 7th, 2025, in Lyon, France. Thirty-three of the best trios will compete for over $2 million in prize money. Here’s how to get FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free.

How to Get FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite

You can earn two special cosmetics by watching the tournament stream for 60 minutes per day:

Day Date Time (ET) Reward Day 1 September 6 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM FNCS Lion Crest Spray Day 2 September 7 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM FNCS Knuckles Emoticon

Both rewards are completely free, and you don’t need to watch for 60 minutes straight. The time adds up throughout the day, so you can take breaks and come back later. The tournament broadcasts start at 9:45 AM ET each day with pre-show coverage. The main competition runs from 10 AM to 3:30 PM ET both days. Here is the countdown until the first day of the FNCS Global Championship 2025:

Where to Watch FNCS Global Championship 2025

You have several options for watching the championship:

Platform Link Drops Available Twitch (English) Required for rewards Twitch (Portuguese) Required for rewards Fortnite Website No drops YouTube Gaming No drops TikTok No drops

Remember that only Twitch streams give you the rewards. You can watch on other platforms for fun, but you won’t earn the cosmetics there.

How to Claim Your Rewards

Before the tournament starts, you need to connect your Twitch and Epic Games accounts. This is super important because without this connection, you won’t get any rewards. Here’s how to link your accounts:

Go to your Epic Games Account and sign in with the same Epic Games account you use for Fortnite. Find the Twitch section and click “Connect“. Log in to your Twitch account when it asks.

If you have multiple Epic Games accounts, double-check you’re connecting the right one. Many players miss out on rewards because they link the wrong account.

FNCS Lion Crest Spray features the iconic FNCS lion logo that represents competitive Fortnite. You can use it to mark walls in Build Mode or show off after getting eliminations. The Knucles emoticon lets you express your competitive spirit in the lobby or during matches. It’s perfect for celebrating wins or showing respect to other skilled players.

Free cosmetics in Fortnite are always worth grabbing, especially limited-time ones like these. So, don’t forget to set reminders so you don’t miss these exclusive rewards!