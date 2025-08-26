Want to grab the awesome Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free? You can! Epic Games just dropped some sweet mobile quests that let you unlock this skin without spending any V-Bucks. Keep reading to find out how to get free Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Thrilldiver Skin in Fortnite

The Thrilldiver skin is an Epic-rarity outfit that’s part of Fortnite’s latest mobile quest rewards. This is exclusive to players who complete the mobile app quests. It won’t cost you a single V-Buck if you follow the right steps to claim this skin. You just need to earn XP while playing on the Fortnite mobile app. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Download Fortnite on your mobile device and fire it up. Make sure you’re logged into your Epic Games account so your progress counts. Once you’re in the game, focus on activities that give you the most XP. You can earn XP from different modes of Fortnite. When you reach a certain XP (usually 100,000 points), you will get the skin automatically in your locker.

Remember that you can only unlock the Thrilldiver skin by playing on mobile. But once you get it, you can definitely use it on any platform with the same account. That means you need to download and play Fortnite on your phone or tablet to complete the quest, but then you can show off your new skin on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, too.

When Can You Get Thrilldiver Skin?

The mobile quest is out at the same time as Fortnite’s latest update, which will be August 27th, 2025. This means you can begin working toward your free Thrilldiver outfit right away. Don’t wait too long, though. These limited-time quests won’t stick around forever.

FREE SKIN OUT NOW ON MOBILE (Quests) pic.twitter.com/SlavBrUT9m — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 26, 2025

Free skins in Fortnite don’t come around that often, especially ones that look as cool as the Thrilldiver outfit. Since all you need to do is play the game and earn XP, there’s really no reason not to go for it. Plus, this skin has a similar style and color to the new Augury skin from the Fortnite September 2025 Crew Pack. If you don’t want to subscribe to Crew Pack, then you can always get this one for free!