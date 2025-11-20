How to Get Freediver Skin in Fortnite for Free

Epic Games has just released the Freediver skin for free in Fortnite. As part of a new collaboration with O2, a UK mobile carrier, players can claim this exclusive outfit at no cost. If you’re in the UK and have access to O2 or Virgin Media, this is a great chance to add a unique skin to your collection without spending any V-Bucks. In this guide, you’ll find out exactly how to get the Freediver skin for free in Fortnite.

How to Get Freediver Skin For Free in Fortnite

The Freediver skin is available through O2 Priority until December 31st, 2025. But claiming the code from the O2 Priority is just the first step. After you get your code, you’ll need to complete a quest in Fortnite before the skin actually unlocks. The quest asks you to earn 100,000 XP, and you have until February 15th, 2026, to finish it. Miss that deadline, and you won’t get the skin, even if you claimed the code.

Step-by-Step Guide for UK Players

If you live in the UK and have an O2 or Virgin Media phone number, follow these steps to get the free Freediver skin:

Go to the O2 Priority gaming website on your phone or PC. Find the Fortnite Freediver outfit offer and click on it. Log in with your phone number to verify you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer. Copy the redemption code they give you after logging in. Open Fortnite and enter the code in the redemption section. Complete the 100,000 XP quest in-game to unlock the skin.

The whole process takes just a few minutes, plus however long you need to earn the XP in-game. And if you’re a regular Fortnite player, 100,000 XP isn’t that hard to get. You can knock it out through daily quests, matches, and challenges.

What If You’re Not in the UK?

Unfortunately, this promotion is exclusive to O2 and Virgin Media customers in the United Kingdom. If you don’t have access to these services, you won’t be able to claim the Freediver skin through this method. Epic Games hasn’t announced whether the skin will appear in the Item Shop later, so UK players have a truly exclusive opportunity here.

Keep an eye on future promotions. Epic Games regularly partners with different companies around the world to offer free skins and cosmetics. Your region might get a similar deal in the future, hopefully! If you are living in the US, now you can also get a free Gogo Yubari skin from Kill Bill.