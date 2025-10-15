Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots Codes on October 15th, 2025.

Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots is a chill tower defense experience in Fortnite’s Creative mode, inspired by the iconic Plants vs Zombies. You buy seeds to plant fruits in your garden that fight alongside you against attacking brainrots. The stronger your plants, the bigger brainrots you can defeat to earn more money. The game features offline earning so you can make progress even when you’re not playing, plus the ability to play with up to four friends. You’ll build and customize your fruit garden while flexing your collection of defeated brainrots. Using codes gives you free money to buy better seeds, boosts to speed up growth, potions for special effects, and even rare brainrots. Let’s take a look at all the working secret codes that will help you defend your garden.

Working Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

371685 – $100,000

– $100,000 790021 – $100,000

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots. Since the game is very new (released September 29, 2025), all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Fortnite Fruits vs Brainrots Codes

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Fruits vs Brainrots from Fortnite’s homepage or use island code 4554-4413-1515. Once you’re in the game, look for the CODES area. Hold the E key (or interact button on console) near the codes area. Click the numbers on the dialing pad to enter your code. After entering all the digits, click the green tick mark to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Fruits vs Brainrots freebies. However, the developers share codes on their official channel. The official Fruits vs Brainrots Discord server is the only place where developers share new codes.

Ready to start your garden defense? Use these codes to get a massive cash boost and start buying the strongest fruit seeds available.