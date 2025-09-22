Think you know Fortnite’s maps like the back of your hand? After years of dropping on the island and running around, you probably feel pretty confident about every spot on the island. Well, Fortnite GeoGuessr is about to put that confidence to the test. This clever game will have you staring at a screenshot, going, “Wait.. where am I?”

What is Fortnite GeoGuessr?

Fortnite GeoGuessr is basically a game within a game. Fortnite GeoGuessr shows you a random picture from somewhere on a Fortnite map, and you have to guess where it was taken. It is just like the original GeoGuessr, but instead of trying to figure out random streets around the world, you’re looking at spots you’ve probably run through a million times in Fortnite.

You can play with maps from different seasons and chapters too. Want to get hit with nostalgia? Try the old Chapter 1 map. Or test yourself on the newer Chapter 5 areas. Some versions let you team up with friends in Creative mode, while others work right in your browser.

How to Play Fortnite GeoGuessr

There are two main ways to jump in. You can either use the Creative mode version with island code 4749-0459-3824, or head to browser-based versions like the one on Lostgamer.io. The browser version is super easy, just click play and you’re good to go.

Before you start guessing, you’ll need to pick your settings:

Map selection : Go with “All Maps” for maximum difficulty, or stick to one chapter if you want to focus.

: Go with “All Maps” for maximum difficulty, or stick to one chapter if you want to focus. Number of rounds : Usually 5 rounds, but you can do more if you’re feeling confident.

: Usually 5 rounds, but you can do more if you’re feeling confident. Time limits : Anywhere from 5 seconds to 10 minutes per guess.

: Anywhere from 5 seconds to 10 minutes per guess. Camera movement: Some versions let you look around, others keep you locked in one view.

Once you’re in the game, look for visual clues around you. Maybe you spot that famous purple house from Retail Row, or you recognize the unique terrain near Tilted Towers. Use buildings, landscape features, and anything else that looks familiar.

When you’re ready, click on the mini-map to place your guess. The closer you get to the actual location, the more points you earn. You can score up to 25,000 points per round if you nail it perfectly.

Why You Should Try It

Fortnite GeoGuessr isn’t just fun, it’s a real test of how much attention you pay when you’re actually playing. You might think you know Fortnite inside and out, but this game will humble you real quick. Plus, it’s a great way to revisit old maps and feel nostalgic about locations that are no longer in the game. Give it a shot and see how your map knowledge really stacks up!