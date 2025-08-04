Want that cool Ghost Monks skin in Fortnite without spending your hard-earned V-Bucks? You’re in luck! This adorable sock monkey variant is one of the many available free Fortnite skins right now. The Ghost Monks skin is different from the regular Monks variants you’ve seen in the Item Shop. You can’t just buy this one with V-Bucks like the others. Instead, Epic Games made it a special reward that comes with a simple purchase. Check out the method on how to get Ghost Monks skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Ghost Monks Skin in Fortnite

Ghost Monks comes free when you buy a Fortnite Gift Card. Not a V-Bucks gift card, those are different. You specifically need a Fortnite Gift Card to unlock this skin. This offer runs until December 31st, 2026, so you have almost one and a half years to grab one. Just remember that Fortnite Gift Cards aren’t available everywhere yet.

You can find Fortnite Gift Cards in these countries starting June 2025:

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Portugal

Spain

The Netherlands

United Kingdom

United States of America

Look for them at major retailers like GameStop, Target, or your local gaming stores. They should be clearly labeled as “Fortnite Gift Cards”, not V-Bucks cards.

How to Redeem Fortnite Gift Card Codes

Once you have purchased the Fortnite Gift Card, the next step is to redeem the code for the free Ghost Monks skin. Follow these steps:

Visit the Redeem Page in Epic Games or scan the QR code on the card. Sign in to your Epic Games account. Enter the 16-digit PIN code from the back of your card and click Redeem Now. Launch Fortnite and check your rewards screen.

Once you’re in the game, you’ll see a rewards screen pop up automatically. The Ghost Monks skin will be waiting for you to claim it for your locker. Ready to add this exclusive skin to your collection? Grab that Fortnite Gift Card and enjoy your free reward!